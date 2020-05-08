Lititz police

DUI

LITITZ: Ashely Elizabeth Wolfe, 19, of Manheim, was charged with driving under the influence and other related charges after she was pulled over on May 5 at 12:59 a.m. in the 300 block of West Orange Street, police said. Wolfe’s blood alcohol content was .104%, police said.

SIMPLE ASSAULT

LITITZ: Philip L. Deppen II, 42, of Lititz, was charged with simple assault, terroristic threats and harassment for slapping another man across the face and threatening to shoot him in the first block of East Marion Street on May 5 at 7:01 p.m., police said.

Manheim Township police

DISORDERLY CONDUCT

MANHEIM TWP.: Sherri P. Wheeler, 59, of Lancaster, was charged with disorderly conduct after she screamed and alarmed other customers May 5 at Boost Mobile, 1284 Lititz Pike, police said.

CRIMINAL TRESPASS

MANHEIM TWP.: Meir S. Rotkin, 19, of Lancaster, Meir S. Leiser, 21, of Brooklyn, New York, and Yitzchok Siegfried, 19, of Lakewood, New Jersey, were charged with criminal trespass after they entered a fenced-off area and climbed onto the roof of Lancaster Country Day School around 3:55 p.m. May 2 at 725 Hamilton Road, police said.

Millersville Borough police

THEFT BY UNLAWFUL TAKING

MILLERSVILLE: Eric J. Calcara, 44, no address provided, was charged with theft by unlawful taking after he stole and hid two garbage cans May 4 on Green Hills Drive, police said.

DUI

MILLERSVILLE: Angus Lee McMillin, 23, of Millersville, was charged with driving under the influence after he was found unconscious behind the wheel of a vehicle April 26 at Sheetz, 1790 Millersville Road, police said.

Mount Joy police

RECKLESSLY ENDANGERING ANOTHER PERSON, ENDANGERING WELFARE OF CHILD

MOUNT JOY: Christopher Lee Martin, 28, of Mount Joy, was charged with recklessly endangering another person and endangering the welfare of a child after a 10-year-old child was stuck with an uncapped, used heroin needle he left out March 20 in the 200 block of North Barbara St., police said.

ASSAULT, DISORDERLY CONDUCT, DRIVING WHILE PRIVILEGE IS SUSPENDED OR REVOKED

MOUNT JOY: Jose L. Lopez-Serrano, 43, of Columbia, was charged with aggravated assault, simple assault, disorderly conduct and driving while operating privilege is suspended or revoked after he struck another person with a baseball bat several times in the face and upper torso during a fight April 17 in the parking lot of Weis Markets, 441 West Main St., police said.