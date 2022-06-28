Andrew Scheid, a Lancaster County funeral director who was imprisoned last year for mishandling bodies and falsifying paperwork, died Monday.

Scheid, 51, of Manor Township was found in the driver’s seat of a vehicle parked in the lot at Good’s Store, a hardware and home goods retailer at 333 W 4th St., Quarryville, according to the Lancaster County Coroner’s office. A deputy coroner who responded to the scene at 7:15 p.m. pronounced Scheid dead.

The coroner’s office, which is continuing an investigation into what it termed a “non-suspicious death,” has scheduled an autopsy for Wednesday.

Scheid, who was sentenced in November to three to 12 months in prison, entered Lancaster County Prison Dec. 17 and was released Feb. 9, according to court records. He was recently under house arrest but was permitted to work, his attorney Mike Winters said.

Scheid, who formerly owned and operated Andrew T. Scheid Funeral Home locations in Millersville and Lancaster, was charged in August 2020 with four counts each of tampering with public records and misdemeanor abuse of corpse. He eventually pleaded guilty to the four counts of abuse of a corpse and no contest to the tampering with public records charges.

Those criminal charges followed a State Board of Funeral Directors disciplinary action filed against Scheid in December 2019, outlining 10 instances of families complaining about Scheid’s services dating back to 2015. The complaints ranged from leaving a corpse unembalmed and unrefrigerated for three days, not returning the cremated remains to families and subscribing signatures on funeral service contracts.

Before he was sentenced to prison, Scheid had been barred by the court from working as a funeral director and funeral supervisor and from applying again for licenses for either role. The Pennsylvania Department of State had revoked Scheid’s licenses for those positions in January 2020.

Scheid was also charged in December with animal cruelty and neglect for the deaths of a calf, two cows, and a cat who died of starvation and dehydration. The charges were still pending at the time of his death.

(The former Andrew T. Scheid Funeral Home is not affiliated with Melanie B. Scheid Funeral Directors and Cremation Services.)

Staff writer Dan Nephin contributed to this report.