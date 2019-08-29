Lancaster city is cutting down several trees in Musser Park that are diseased.

Some trees also have some damage from park renovations a number of years ago, which included widening an asphalt walking path and installing ground lights, according to Matt Metzler, the city’s deputy public works director.

One large oak, about 80 years old, has already been cut down. Limbs and branches on two oaks, about 35 to 40 years old, have been removed, temporarily leaving tall trunks that will also be cut down.

The three trees are near a playground along North Shippen and East Marion streets. Another oak, along East Chestnut Street, will also be cut down, Metzler said.

The trees have bacterial leaf scorch, Metzler said Thursday, relaying information from the city's arborist. The oldest tree was about two-thirds dead, he said.

The city had been getting calls from parents concerned that dead limbs could fall and hurt children or damage the playground, Metzler said.

"We waited as long as we could, but people were calling in fear of limbs falling," he said.

Tyreek Glenn, 34, of Lancaster, was wondering why the trees were being cut down as he sat in the park and watched his three children, ages 6, 8 and 9, play Thursday evening.

"I saw a tree down and two trees being cut down (Wednesday) and I was wondering why ... You definitely notice a difference," he said.

He was pleased to learn the city plans to replace them.

Hickory and shade trees will be planted, Melzler said. The trees will likely become mulch or possibly fire wood.