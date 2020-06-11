A week after their first discussion about policing and needed reforms, members of the Lancaster branch of the NAACP are scheduled to further their conversation about criminal justice this evening.

The group will host its second webinar in a series titled “We Are Done Dying” at 6 p.m., according to chapter President Blanding Watson.

“We do webinars and virtual town halls frequently,” Watson said, adding that the ongoing series has been driven by current events.

That’s especially true in the wake of the May 25 police killing of George Floyd, an unarmed black man, in Minneapolis — a killing that has sparked nationwide protests, including in Lancaster County.

It’s that killing and the larger topic of police brutality that took up most of last week’s webinar discussion, Watson said. And it’s after that webinar that members of the local NAACP released a list of suggested police reforms, which Watson said have been communicated to police in Lancaster city and the surrounding county.

And Watson said at least some willingness to implement those changes had been voiced, but he understands a need for continued advocacy.

“I am hopeful, but we also need to continue to urge and work for that change,” he said. “We also know that being a police officer is also hard work.”

Last week, members of the Lancaster Chiefs of Police Association released a related statement.

Lancaster NAACP’s We Are Done Dying webinar When: 6 p.m. Thursday Where: Online Topic: Criminal justice Where to register: At this link Moderator: Patricia Hopson-Shelton, Lancaster NAACP’s criminal justice chair Panelists: Tony Collins, Blake Collins Group

Sherry Lupton, retired juvenile probation supervisor

India Folk, political action chair

State Rep. Jordan Harris, D-Philadelphia

Chris McNeil, licensed mental health professional

“We value our relationship with the NAACP Lancaster Branch and are committed to continue it as we partner to heal our communities,” the statement said in part.

Making changes to policing alone won’t be enough to heal those communities, according to Watson. Watson highlighted institutional racism, which he said has meant black people have had worse access to gainful employment, business opportunities, quality education and health care than their white neighbors.

As evidence, Watson pointed to reports that show many minority communities were harder hit by the COVID-19 pandemic.

“It all ties together,” he said. “Even going outside of Lancaster, obviously, African Americans are just tired of the injustices that continue to plague our community across the country.”

Still, today’s webinar — expected to last about an hour and a half — will continue to focus on criminal justice.

Health and economics will be a topic of discussion on June 18 and education will be discussed June 25, Watson said, hinting that even more webinars could be added to the series.

“Institutional racism exists in those categories,” he said.

Those interested in attending the webinar can register online at this link. Participants will have a chance to ask questions, Watson said.