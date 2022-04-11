The recent discovery of an always-fatal, deer-killing illness in Lancaster County prompted state officials to expand a quarantine area designated to thwart the contagious disease.

One or more deer infected with chronic wasting disease — an illness that kills cervids by attacking their brains, causing a loss of motor function — was discovered at a captive animal facility in southern Lancaster County, according to officials at the state Game Commission.

In their Monday afternoon announcement, officials did not provide details on when or where the infection was discovered. They also did not provide the exact number of infected deer.

A spokesman did not immediately respond to LNP | LancasterOnline’s questions about the expansion of the DMA, which stands for disease management area, a term used to describe an area where increased regulations are put in place to curb the spread of the disease.

Due to the recently discovered positive deer, Disease Management Area 4 will expand to follow the Susquehanna River south to the Maryland border and the Octoraro Creek north to the area’s previously existing boundary, officials said.

The disease management area, which includes parts of Berks, Lancaster and Lebanon counties, was created in 2018 after the illness was discovered at a captive deer facility in Lancaster County.

The recently discovered CWD-positive deer marks the third time a cervid with the disease has been found at captive facilities within Disease Management Area 4, according to the commission.

The disease has never been detected in wild deer within the local management area, officials said.

More information about chronic wasting disease, including management area maps, can be found on the commission’s website at: www.pgc.pa.gov/cwd

In addition to the local expansion, Disease Management Area 2, which covers a large geographic area in south-central Pennsylvania, including parts of neighboring Dauphin County, also will grow after the disease was found within both wild and captive deer in that area.

And commission officials announced the creation of Disease Management Area 7 after the disease was found at a captive facility in Lycoming County. The new area will include portions of Lycoming, Northumberland, Montour, Columbia and Sullivan counties. It’s the fifth management area created in the state as a result of the disease being found at a captive-cervid facility, officials said.

“The Game Commission conducts road-killed deer surveillance year-round so there is potential for the boundaries to change prior to the hunting seasons,” officials said in their announcement.

The illness, which is similar to mad cow disease, can spread between captive and free-range deer through direct physical contact or contact with bodily fluids.

“Although CWD has not been documented in humans, the (U.S.) Centers for Disease Control and Prevention recommends not eating the meat of a CWD-positive deer,” commission officials said.