If there was a disloyalty program, a man police are looking for would be a strong contender.
Manheim Township police say he stole nearly $1,200 over 10 trips to the Giant store at 1360 Columbia Avenue in Lancaster Township.
Eight thefts were in September, starting Sept. 11, when he stole about $90 worth of goods, and continued to Oct. 4, when he stole 15 items valued at $212, police said.
On Sept. 22, he was accompanied by a woman, and stole 20 times valued at $45, police said. Police ask anyone who know either person in the accompanying images to contact them at 717-569-6401 or by clicking here.