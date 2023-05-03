Lancaster County government has reached a deal to end a property rights dispute with the owner of Dirty Ol’ Tavern, and commissioners say they intend to approve a settlement agreement today. The deal would clear the way for the county to proceed with plans for a new prison.

The deal has already been signed by Wanda Jean Nye, the tavern owner who disputed a previous sale agreement between the county and the Fraternal Order of Police Red Rose Lodge 16.

The county had agreed to buy the fraternal order’s property, which it needs for emergency access to the prison. Nye has claimed a first right to buy the property from the fraternal order based on a 1968 agreement between the organization and her late husband, Russell Shelley.

The county later decided to take the property by eminent domain instead of buying it.

A tough sell

According to the county’s new deal with Nye, she will drop her challenge of the county’s eminent domain proceedings for the fraternal order property, previously owned by Nye’s late husband. In exchange, the county will offer her access to a new parking lot to be built near her tavern and banquet hall, known as the Distelfink Inn.

The planned 37-space lot also will serve county interests, providing parking for visitors to a walking trail county officials have proposed as part of the prison project. The trail would snake along the nearby Conestoga River and the 78-acre property where officials plan to build the prison.

“Everybody’s giving and everybody’s getting,” said Nye’s attorney, Bryan Byler of the firm Byler & Winkle, P.C.

When government bodies take land through eminent domain, they still must pay fair market value to the property owner.

Nye’s ongoing legal battle with the fraternal order — to get what she believes is her fair share of the money the county paid the fraternal order for the property — won’t affect the county’s ability to move forward with its plans, county commissioners said at a Tuesday public meeting.

Each of the three commissioners Tuesday repeated comments that they were generally opposed to using eminent domain, but found it necessary in this case, given Nye’s litigation.

Commissioner Josh Parsons said the county also isn’t taking the property from the fraternal order against its wishes, a scenario many people associate with eminent domain cases. The police organization initially agreed to sell the property to the county for $265,000, but the deal collapsed after Nye filed a lawsuit against the fraternal order last year.

“The use of eminent domain was a friendly use of eminent domain, between the county and the fraternal order of police. They were in agreement with the county doing that,” Parsons said Tuesday.

The fraternal order lodge is not a formalized local union with collective bargaining powers, but more of a club where police gather.

In her lawsuit, Nye claimed the fraternal order ignored her right to purchase the land, which is next to Nye’s Dirty Ol’ Tavern at 917 S. Prince St.

In fighting the eminent domain case, Nye’s court filings painted the county and lodge as co-conspirators in an effort to bypass her claim to the property.

Nye contends her late husband, Shelley, agreed to sell the 5-acre property to the lodge for just $2,000. As part of the sale, Shelley and the fraternal order signed an agreement that if the lodge ever pursued selling the property, Shelley would first have a chance to buy it back for $2,000.

A copy of the written agreement is included in the court case. It makes no mention of adjusting for inflation, but the 1968 buyback price would be the equivalent of about $31,000 in today’s dollars.

Nye also argued in court that she had a verbal understanding with the FOP that the Distelfink Inn could use a portion of the 5-acre property for parking when hosting events — an understanding that had been in place for decades.

By granting Nye permission to use the new parking lot for her business, the county seems to be satisfying part of Nye’s claim.

Prison update

County officials received four bids from architecture and engineering firms to design the new prison, Commissioner John Trescot said after Tuesday’s public meeting.

A panel of county officials reviewing the bids has so far found all submissions competitive, according to Trescot, but the county could not yet reveal which companies the bids came from.

In May or June, the commissioner said, firms with active bids for the design job will present their offers in a public meeting. County officials had planned to pick the top three bids, but four might present if the review panel declines to eliminate one of the bids from the running.

The board of commissioners will vote to accept the winning bid, likely in June or July, Trescot said.

The county has not produced cost estimates for the project because blueprints and engineering plans have yet to be made. The county’s project management firm, CGL, predicted the project would cost about $163 million.