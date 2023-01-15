According to a 74-year-old widow, the fraternal organization that bought a 5-acre property in Lancaster Township from her late husband more than a half-century ago — for the low, low price of $2,000 — is now doing her dirty … with the help of Lancaster County officials who want the land for a new jail.

Wanda Jean Nye sued Fraternal Order of Police Red Rose Lodge 16 last year over the deal, claiming the local FOP chapter ignored her right of first option on the land. The property is just southeast of Nye’s Distelfink Inn Dirty Ol’ Tavern at 917 S. Prince St., along the Conestoga River and just east of the Highland Avenue bridge at Engleside.

That suit, in turn, prompted the county to begin eminent domain proceedings to take the parcel, which is next to Greenwood Cemetery near the southern border of Lancaster city, and is crucial for plans to build a new jail on a neighboring 78-acre farm the county bought last year.

In fighting the eminent domain case, Nye’s court filings paint the county and lodge as co-conspirators in an effort to bypass her claim to the property.

Lancaster County solicitor Jackie Pfursich and Commissioner Ray D’Agostino, who helped lead the land acquisition process for the county, declined to talk about the case while it remains active, but in court the county has pushed back hard against Nye’s claims.

The county says its representatives made good-faith efforts to include Nye in early negotiations for the property, and any rights she may have to the property don’t affect their ability to take it by condemnation. A property is “condemned” when taken through eminent domain.

The Watchdog reviewed the filings in the case to date and spoke to legal experts about what might happen next.

A dirty ol’ deal

The basis for Nye’s complaint goes back to 1968, when her late husband, Russell Shelley, agreed to sell the 5-acre property to the lodge for just $2,000. As part of the sale, Shelley and the FOP signed an agreement that if the lodge ever pursued selling the property, Shelley would first have a chance to buy it back for $2,000.

“Unfortunately this lawsuit came from another property owner based on what I understand is a very dubious claim of a handwritten note from a long time ago,” Commissioner Josh Parsons said in September. “And (taking the land by eminent domain) is not only the best course of action for the county but also for the FOP.”

Before the county pursued its eminent domain case, it had agreed to buy the property from the Red Rose Lodge for $265,000 — the inflation-adjusted equivalent of $31,000 in 1968, according to data from the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics.

Explaining why they moved forward to seize the parcel, the commissioners said Nye’s lawsuit against the police organization could get tied up in court, which would compromise the county’s timeline for building the new jail.

The 5-acre tract is critical to the entire project, Rettew Chairman and CEO Emeritus Mark Lauriello said at a September commissioners’ work session. Rettew is the engineering firm that conducted a feasibility study showing no major obstacles to construction along the Conestoga River.

“Just from an engineering perspective, it would be in the county’s best interest to control this property as soon as possible,” he said at the time.

The county still has to compensate the owner for the land, likely at the same price it first agreed to pay the lodge, commissioners said in September. Government entities that use eminent domain to acquire property must “justly” compensate the owner, usually based on its fair-market value — the same standard the county follows to buy real estate.

Ease on down the road

Nye’s filing in the eminent domain case also argues that the county’s taking of the property would violate parking privileges she says her business had long secured with the lodge. For decades, Nye claims, she, and her husband before her, had an unwritten agreement with the lodge that the Distelfink Inn could use a portion of the property for overflow parking.

The decadeslong understanding amounts to an easement Nye has on the property, according to her claim in court. An easement is an allowance for a third party to access a portion of a private property, such as a driveway that cuts through someone else's land.

Condemnation, “without reservation of [Nye’s] right to access and utilize the FOP property for parking purposes, would destroy [her] ability to maintain her business,” Nye’s filing reads.

The county counters Nye’s argument by saying, “Pennsylvania does not compensate a landowner for a loss of a business on condemned land, “but only for the property rights acquired.”

One interesting note in Nye’s legal filings is her claim that the county included her in discussions about acquiring part of the property in 2021. The county initially just wanted a set of easements for an access road to the jail site and for a recreational walking trail along the Conestoga River, Nye’s lawsuit says.

Now that it’s pursuing the entire 5-acre piece of land, “The county has abused its discretion by attempting to acquire more property than it requires,” Nye’s filing states.

In its response to Nye’s claims, the county acknowledged that Nye was involved in early negotiations about the Red Rose Lodge property and that it did originally pursue easements rather than the entire property. But, the county said, that’s because its plans “evolved” and now require the entire property.

County officials have declined to say how plans for the jail have changed since those early negotiations. In September, Lauriello said at a public meeting that the property is needed for creating an access road to Willow Street Pike out of the jail site and for accessing utilities, a similar description to the county’s early sketch plans cited by Nye.

The county disputed most of Nye’s other assertions, including her standing as Shelley’s heir and the validity of his 1968 buy-back agreement. The county says in court that it simply isn’t aware of evidence supporting many of her claims.

What could come next

As the county points out in its legal filings, the burden to stop or derail an eminent domain case is high.

Jill Nagy, a real estate attorney based in Berks County who is not involved in the Lancaster County case, agreed, and said rather than simply trying to stop the county from taking the land, Nye may be looking to establish a seat at the table for what comes after the property changes hands.

Once a property is successfully condemned to a government entity like Lancaster County, the “condemnee,” i.e., the party being compensated for the loss of the property, can challenge the amount of compensation they get.

That is done through a legal process overseen by a body called a “board of viewers,” also called a board of view.

A board of view can review who is entitled to compensation, Nagy said.

One aspect of the case that could be a “fly in the ointment” for the county’s arguments is the fact that the county initially included Nye in discussions about buying back the land in 2021, Nagy said.

An early proposal between the three parties stipulated that Nye, “through her family members, was to purchase the FOP property,” and “the county was to then purchase from [Nye] the access area and an easement for the uses it required,” a filing from Nye’s attorney claims.

Later, the county and the fraternal order “thwarted” the plan, and it was only when Nye read a news article about an agreed sale between the county and the police association that she realized she was no longer included in the deal, she claims.

An attorney for Nye, Bryan Byler of the local firm Byler & Winkle P.C., told LNP | LancasterOnline that before the fraternal order discovered the 1968 written agreement, Nye was prepared to buy back the property at market rate, and then sell the strips of property the county wanted for an access road, utility services and river trail.

When she balked at buying the land for a higher price after the 1968 agreement turned up, “I think that’s when the county and the FOP said, ‘How can we figure out how to stop talking to the Shelleys?’ ”

Without knowing all of the details of Nye's early involvement in negotiations, Nagy said Nye's inclusion could be a snag for the county.“To me, that’s the biggest issue that potentially the county might have to overcome when it comes to a (potential) board of view” proceeding, she said.

If she was on such a board of view, Nagy said, she would want to learn more about why and how Nye got involved with an early negotiation for the property.

“I don’t think it’s going to stop the condemnation, but it might have some impact on whether there’s some compensation required” for Nye,” Nagy said.

Even if Nye was able to petition a board of view, Nagy said, the good news for the county in that scenario is it would already have full ownership of the property upon condemnation.

“I just had a project in Scranton where I did my condemnation, we started building the new facility for the municipality, and it was like a year and half later we had a board of view to establish how much I owed the property owner,” Nagy said. “So, the amount and who’s owed compensation can go on after” the county starts construction of the new jail.

When asked about the potential for a board of view to get involved in the dispute, Byler said “I think it’s a possibility,” but he declined to say more.

