A dirt biker has died after crashing into an SUV in Lancaster city Tuesday morning, according to Lancaster city police.

Philip Dickinson, 46, of Lancaster, was driving recklessly along Manor Street when he turned left onto Caroline Street, striking an SUV, around 11:20 a.m., said Sgt. Donald Morant.

Dickinson was later pronounced dead at a local hospital, Morant said.

An external examination determined that Dickinson died of multiple traumatic injuries, Diamantoni said. His death was ruled accidental.

No autopsy will be performed.