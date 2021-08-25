Editor's note: This story has been updated with additional information from Lancaster city police.

A dirt biker has died after crashing into an SUV in Lancaster city on Tuesday morning, according to Lancaster city police.

Police said that Philip Dickinson, 46, of Lancaster, was driving recklessly along Manor Street when he turned left onto Caroline Street, striking an SUV.

The crash happened around 11:20 a.m., said Lancaster police Sgt. Donald Morant.

Dickinson was later pronounced dead at a local hospital, Morant said.

Dickinson died of multiple traumatic injuries, according to Lancaster County Coroner Dr. Stephen Diamantoni.

His death was ruled accidental and no autopsy will be performed.

A police crash investigation team is looking into the incident, said Sgt. Dorsey Sumrall.

Lancaster city has been the site of a rise in dirt bike activity in recent months, police have said.

"We continue to monitor the issue, educate the community when appropriate, and enforce for violations of the law as necessary," Dorsey said in an email Wednesday.