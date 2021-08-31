A dirt bike involved in a fatal crash in Lancaster city last week was stolen, according to a report by WGAL.

The bike which was crashed by Philip Dickinson, 46, of Lancaster, was originally owned by a 19-year-old Blake May, who attempted to sell the vehicle on Facebook Marketplace to get money for an upgrade, according to the report. A potential buyer even sent May a photo of cash and asked for his address, but then never showed up.

The bike then disappeared from May’s property on Aug. 23, leaving him unsure of what happened to the vehicle until he saw news coverage of the crash.

Dickinson later crashed the bike into an SUV after turning on Caroline Street from Manor Street around 11:20 a.m. on Aug. 24, according to Lancaster police.

Dickinson, who was later died at a local hospital, was driving recklessly at the time of the crash, police said.

Dickinson died of multiple traumatic injuries, according to Lancaster County Coroner Dr. Stephen Diamantoni. His death was ruled accidental.

The crash remains an open investigation being investigated by members of the Lancaster police Major Crash Team, a Lancaster police spokesperson said Tuesday.