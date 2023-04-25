The Diocese of Harrisburg and Pope Francis are appointing a new bishop of Harrisburg.

Bishop-designate Timothy Senior will succeed Bishop Ronald Gainer and become the Twelfth Bishop of Harrisburg when he is installed on June 21 at the St. Patrick Cathedral in Harrisburg. Gainer resigned in August 2022 when he turned 75 years old.

“I am grateful to our Holy Father in sending the Diocese of Harrisburg a man devoted to answering the call of the Gospel, who also has numerous skills in business, education, and human service administration," Gainer said in a press release from the Diocese of Harrisburg announcing the appointment. "The Diocese of Harrisburg will be well cared for in the hands of Bishop Senior.”

Senior was raised in Lansdale, Montgomery County, and was ordained a priest of the Archdiocese of Philadelphia in 1985. Senior most recently served as Auxiliary Bishop of Philadelphia and was appointed in 2009.

"I am profoundly grateful to Pope Francis for his confidence and trust in appointing me to serve the faithful of the Diocese of Harrisburg as their next bishop," Senior said in the press release. "Trusting in God’s will and the gifts of the Holy Spirit, I pray that I may be a faithful, holy, and worthy shepherd for the people of central Pennsylvania in service of Jesus Christ and for the good of His Church."