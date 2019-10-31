A President Trump impersonator, left, speaks with Daniel Bucheli, Deputy Press Secretary for Trump Pence 2020, during the Trump Campaign's "Halloween Witch Hunt Party" at Spooky Nook Sports Complex in Manheim Wednesday October 30, 2019.
Fox News contributors Lynette Hardaway “Diamond”, left, and Rochelle Richardson “Silk” get the crowd going during the Trump Campaign's "Halloween Witch Hunt Party" at Spooky Nook Sports Complex in Manheim Wednesday October 30, 2019.
Chairman of the American Conservative Union Matt Schlapp, right, and his wife Mercedes Schlapp, left, speak to the crowd, during the Trump Campaign's "Halloween Witch Hunt Party" at Spooky Nook Sports Complex in Manheim Wednesday October 30, 2019.
Lancaster County Commissioner Josh Parsons, leads the crowd in the pledge of allegiance, during the Trump Campaign's "Halloween Witch Hunt Party" at Spooky Nook Sports Complex in Manheim Wednesday October 30, 2019.
State Representative David H. Zimmerman, R-Lancaster County, gives the benediction during the Trump Campaign's "Halloween Witch Hunt Party" at Spooky Nook Sports Complex in Manheim Wednesday October 30, 2019.
Attendees Bernie Shiffler, left, of Ephrata, and Marie Rinaldi, of Ephrata, are all dressed up in their costumes for the Trump Campaign's "Halloween Witch Hunt Party" at Spooky Nook Sports Complex in Manheim Wednesday October 30, 2019.
A Trump supporter hands out Make America Great Again hat to Republican candidate for Lancaster County District Attorney Heather Adams, right, during the Trump Campaign's "Halloween Witch Hunt Party" at Spooky Nook Sports Complex in Manheim Wednesday October 30, 2019.
CHRIS KNIGHT Staff Photographer
“Ding dong, the witch hunt is dead,” Diamond and Silk said in unison.
Trump often tweets and talks about the "witch hunt," which he calls the previous attempts by Democrats to discredit him, like the Mueller investigation and now, the impeachment inquiry into whether he committed "high crimes or misdemeanors" when he spoke to the Ukrainian president about former Vice President Joe Biden's son.
The duo spent much of their time criticizing national media outlets.
“CNN, MSNBC, HIJKLMNOP,” the two said. “But all they do is L-I-E.”
The two praised Trump’s supporters and criticized the Democrats, like House Intelligence Chairman Rep. Adam Schiff, D-Calif., and progressive figurehead Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez. Other targets, of course, were the Democrats running for president, like former "quid pro Joe" Biden, “Pocahontas” Sen. Elizabeth Warren, and “old” Sen. Bernie Sanders.
Aside from Democrats and the media, attendees really wanted to discuss the good things they believe Trump has done since in office, often bringing up the recent killing of ISIS leader Abu Bakr al-Baghdadi and the record low unemployment rates in the United States.
WHY LANCASTER?
Daniel Bucheli, deputy press secretary for the Trump campaign, said the event was the only such event in the country, but he didn’t know why Lancaster was chosen.
But Pennsylvania as a whole is a battleground state for the 2020 presidential election.
Trump has made it clear he’ll be putting a lot of effort into the state, which voted for him in 2016. Both Trump and Vice President Mike Pence made visits to the commonwealth last week.
“You know how important Pennsylvania is,” Matt Schlapp told the crowd.
Terry McCarty, a Columbia resident who has attended several Trump events, said after the event the campaign needs “to keep people interested.”
“You need to keep the fires burning,” she said.
WHO WENT? ANY COSTUMES?
A few people came in costume.
Marie Rinaldi, 61, dressed as a police officer and pretended to arrest Bernie Shiffler, 65, who dressed as a reporter with a blazer printed with “fake news” all over it.
Speaking beforehand, the Ephrata couple said they came out to show support for Trump. Shiffler said he wanted to see Diamond and Silk, who he said were hilarious. A couple women wore witch hats and shirts that said “Good Witches for Trump,” and another woman dressed up as Trump, wearing a Trump mask.
The Trump campaign took a break from their iconic red “Make America Great Again” hats and distributed orange jack-o-lantern hats with the reelection campaign’s slogan “Keep America Great” on the back. Even the Trump/Pence sign was spooky, set with an orange background, bats and spider webs for the Halloween-eve event.
Aside from costumes, many attendees came in their Trump apparel. These shirts ranged from a jacked “Donald Pump” shirt on York County resident Jim Fitzgerald, to a “‘Murica” shirt on Lancaster County resident Jeff Kiesel.
Don Ranck, a former Paradise Twp. supervisor, was one of the people who wore Trump swag to the event.
“We, who tend to be more conservative, are usually not as loud,” Ranck said after the event.
“[Trump is] doing so many good things, the things we need,” Ranck added. “He’s turning this economy around, helping every one of us do our jobs better. It’s very inspiring.”