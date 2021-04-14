Did you serve in Afghanistan during the war on terror?

We would like to interview Lancaster County veterans for a story on the local impact of the war in Afghanistan. President Joe Biden said Wednesday he will withdraw remaining U.S. troops by the 20th anniversary of the 9/11 terror attacks, which will be Sept. 11, 2021.

Soon after Biden made his announcement, NATO chief Jens Stoltenberg in Brussels said the alliance had agreed to withdraw its roughly 7,000 forces from Afghanistan, matching Biden’s decision to begin a final pullout by May 1. About 2,500 U.S. troops remain.

If you served in the U.S. military in Afghanistan and would be willing to talk to a reporter, or if you lost a loved one in the war, please fill out the form below or email Dan Nephin, dnephin@lnpnews.com.