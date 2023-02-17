Four fighter jets roared over Lancaster County on Friday afternoon.

The military aircrafts flew above Lancaster around 3:30 p.m. for routine training flights, according to a dispatcher at the Lancaster Air Traffic Control Tower at Lancaster Airport.

Scott Miller, spokesperson for Harrisburg International Airport, said it's unclear where the jets took off from or where their destination was, but he confirmed it wasn't Harrisburg or Lancaster. Miller said he believes the jets were F16s.

This isn't the first time military planes have flown over Lancaster.

Central Pennsylvania is a common location for military aircraft training because it is close to Washington, D.C., but not as congested, according to previous reporting.