A Lancaster city neighborhood went hog wild Sunday morning after residents spotted a wandering pig.

The roughly 50-pound male potbellied pig named Snippy due to his lack of a tail was seen wandering in the 100 block of Nevin Street, in between Chestnut and Orange streets, just after 10:50 a.m.

Snippy, nicknamed “NipNip,” quickly started hogging up attention after neighbors began talking about the unusual wanderer on social media.

About 30 neighbors soon poured out of their homes to catch a glimpse of their guest.

“It was fun, everyone was excited,” said Kelsey Gilday, a 28-year-old Nevin Street resident. “People were coming out of their houses, huddling around him and taking pictures.”

Snippy was slowly making his way down the street, sniffing around and munching on grasses.

“He was a very friendly little guy,” said Jennifer Riley, 52, also of Nevin Street. “He wanted attention big time, and he’d start jumping up like a dog would.”

The animal-loving Riley immediately recognized that the pig was somebody’s pet.

“He was in really good shape, so I knew he was being well taken care of,” she said.

Neighbors were initially unsure of what to do. Some suggested calling police to come capture the pig, while others attempted to corral him in a nearby backyard.

Snippy was eventually cornered in a dead-end alley nearby where his owners were able to lead him home safely around 11 a.m. It was not clear how Snippy got loose or how long he was outside before he was recovered.

Snippy’s owner declined to speak with LNP|LancasterOnline.

Vietnamese pot-bellied pigs are allowed to be kept as pets within Lancaster city, along with white rats, salamanders, nonpoisonous snakes, toads and other animals, according to the city’s code of ordinances.

Sunday morning’s events weren’t the first time some neighbors had seen or heard of Snippy.

Doug Seitz, 50, who lives on nearby Chestnut Street, originally thought the sounds of squealing he had heard in the neighborhood about a month ago were a pig-ment of his imagination.

“I thought, ‘is that a pig?’ Maybe I’m just losing my marbles,” he said. “But I guess it really was a pig.”

Gilday had also spotted Snippy darting across the street and into an alleyway about two weeks ago. On that occasion, Snippy’s owner was able to quickly chase him down.

Stray animals have been seen roaming the neighborhood before, said Gilday, who was caring for a lost kitten she had found in the area earlier Sunday morning.

But neighbors never thought they’d see a pig walking down their street.