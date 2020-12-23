Social media was full of photos and videos of what appeared to be a low-flying F/A-18 jet circling around the northern part of Lancaster County Wednesday afternoon.

If you noticed the aircraft soaring across the sky, there's no need to be alarmed, according to Harrisburg International Airport spokesperson Scott Miller.

"They come in from time to time," he said of F/A-18s, commonly referred to as F-18s. "It's probably just a training exercise."

Miller said that central Pennsylvanian airspace is a desired spot for military aircraft to do training because of the location — close enough to Washington D.C. and Maryland, but not as congested.

In the "Mount Joy PA(17552)" Facebook group, members posted photos and videos of the aircraft flying overhead. Most sightings were seen a little before 1 p.m.

The jet appeared to be low, but Miller said he's sure the jet was flying at a safe distance.

"They usually just fly circles," Miller said.

