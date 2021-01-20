As Joe Biden is sworn in today as the 46th President of the United States, a comparatively small number of people will be watching in the audience, thanks to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic.

But millions of Americans - and people all over the world - will watch the ceremony, live and in replay, on television and via online streaming.

As we collectively observe this historic moment, here's a reminder of the first step on the path to a live-streamed inauguration: The very first known photograph of a presidential inauguration ceremony.

Taken on March 4, 1857, it featured none other than Lancaster's own James Buchanan, the nation's 15th president.

The weather was beautiful, and the crowds were massive, according to this report in the Lancaster Daily Evening Express.

The man who took this historic photo was John Wood, who worked for the federal government, and had a special camera platform set up with a clear shot at the inauguration stage.

Buchanan would be the only bachelor president in the nation's history - his niece, Harriett Lane, served as his First Lady.

Two days after his inauguration, the Supreme Court delivered the Dred Scott v. Sandford decision, and in his final address before Congress as president, Buchanan declared that the government could not legally prevent states from seceding from the Union.

It was this final act as President that largely influences Buchanan’s poor historical standing.

Whether Buchanan could have prevented the Civil War, and whether he really was America's worst president is for historians to debate, but his iconic Wheatland property remains an indelible part of Lancaster’s historical landscape.