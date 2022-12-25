After rain and some mixed precipitation Friday morning courtesy of an Arctic front, temperatures have plummeted in Lancaster County.

But was the cold enough to break the record for the coldest Christmas Eve in Lancaster County?

The high for the day was 15 degrees, according to the National Weather Service, breaking the previous record by 4 degrees.

Kyle Elliott, the director of Millersville University's Weather Information Center, said the coldest Christmas Eve on record was in 1989 when the high temperature only reached 19 degrees.

Gusty winds have made it feel even colder outside, with wind gusts as high was 38 mph creating wind chill values as low as -15. Wind chill is used to describe what the air temperature feels like to the human skin when cold temperatures are factored with blowing winds.

The frigid weather will hang on today, with National Weather in State College only expecting a high of 23 degrees and gusty winds as high as 28 mph.

The highs this week will gradually climb back into the 40s by Thursday.