Did some businesses take federal loans and still lay off all of their employees? [Lancaster Watchdog]

Did some businesses get Paycheck Protection Program loans and then break the rules by laying off all of their employees?

LNP | LancasterOnline investigated after a reader asked why some local companies listed in the Small Business Administration data reported zero employees but still got millions of dollars through the federal loan program.

According to the reader, the company they worked for laid its employees off several times and reported zero jobs retained, even after receiving PPP dollars.

“(D)oesn’t that mean they don’t fulfill the requirements of the program?” the reader asked.

An analysis of the data for Lancaster County shows that about 18 businesses that received more than $1 million in loans have a zero in the “jobs reported” column.

However, the missing data is less of a reflection of how many businesses actually retained their employees and more of a reflection of how incomplete self-reported data can be, Natalie Adams, press secretary for U.S. Sen. Bob Casey, said.

“The loans were not run directly through the Treasury, but instead were run through banks, CDFIs (Community Development Financial Institutions), credit unions, and similar institutions, and the Treasury would pick up the bill if certain criteria were met (i.e. retaining employees) by businesses who took loans,” Adams said. “Some lenders were better than others at collecting data.”

According to the database, B.J. Baldwin Electric Inc., in Narvon, received a loan of between $2 million and $5 million through the program and reported zero jobs.

“It was certainly reported incorrectly for us,” said Tom Fanning, the firm’s vice president and general counsel. “We used 100% of the loan proceeds for payroll, actually. We didn’t use it for anything else.”

The loan helped the company keep nearly all of its 400 employees on payroll, Fanning said.

Rod Messick, CEO of Homesale Realty Services Group Inc., headquartered in Lancaster, also said his data was reported incorrectly.

“I don’t know what field on what form got punched that caused that number to come up in the data,” Messick said. “With that loan in place, it basically allowed us to hold onto all of our people.”

Because of the loan the company received, it was able to keep all of its employees — about 230 total — even during the time the business was shut down due to COVID-19 mitigation efforts, he said.

How the program works

The program, established to help companies weather the economic turbulence caused by COVID-19, distributed more than 5 million forgivable loans nationwide.

The effort was designed to provide “small businesses with the resources they needed to maintain their payroll, hire back employees who may have been laid off, and cover applicable overhead," according to a press release from the U.S. Department of Treasury.

The loans were processed and administered through lenders throughout the country, and the data on who was approved was given to the Small Business Administration.

“A business did not necessarily have to provide the number of employees to get their loan, though the SBA asked for that information on the application,” an SBA spokesperson said.

However, if they want their loans forgiven, businesses have to show how many employees they retained, the spokesperson added. And at least 60% of the loan amount had to have been used for payroll costs.

Still, some companies could have used the program as a way to get “cheap money” and not bother to keep their employees, since the interest was capped at 1%, Adams said.

A more accurate picture of which businesses actually used a majority of the Paycheck Protection Program money to keep employees on payroll won’t be available until after all loan forgiveness applications are processed, according to an SBA spokesperson. The agency began processing and remitting payments to lenders in October.

