Groundhog Day

FILE - In this Feb. 2, 2020, file photo, Groundhog Club co-handler Al Dereume holds Punxsutawney Phil, the weather prognosticating groundhog, during the 134th celebration of Groundhog Day on Gobbler's Knob in Punxsutawney, Pa. Due to safety precautions regarding COVID-19 transmission, the Punxsutawney Groundhog Club has said there will be no public attendance for the 2021 event. However, the club's inner circle will make the trek to Gobblers Knob on Tuesday, Feb. 2, for the 135th celebration that will be broadcast via television, internet and live-streamed.

 Barry Reeger - freelancer, FR171704 AP

It's Groundhog Day, which means all eyes are on the woodchucks that will determine the fate of the season by whether or not they see their shadow.

Punxsutawney Phil and Mount Joy Minnie gave their prognostications Tuesday morning.

Here's what they predicted.

Punxsutawney Phil

Phil predicted that there would be six more weeks of winter. For those in the Lancaster County area, looking out at the foot of snowfall outside their windows, that prediction likely checks out.

In 2020, Phil predicted an early spring.

Mount Joy Minnie

Mount Joy Minnie did not see her shadow this morning and predicted an early spring.

Poppy has yet to give her prognostication. This article will be updated.

