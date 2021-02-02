It's Groundhog Day, which means all eyes are on the woodchucks that will determine the fate of the season by whether or not they see their shadow.

Punxsutawney Phil and Mount Joy Minnie gave their prognostications Tuesday morning.

Here's what they predicted.

Punxsutawney Phil

Phil predicted that there would be six more weeks of winter. For those in the Lancaster County area, looking out at the foot of snowfall outside their windows, that prediction likely checks out.

In 2020, Phil predicted an early spring.

Mount Joy Minnie

Mount Joy Minnie did not see her shadow this morning and predicted an early spring.

Mount Joy Minnie predicts SPRING after she failed to see her shadow this morning. Carl Hackman and Greg Sallase both of the ⁦@MountJoyChamber⁩ are pictured w/ Chris Neiles, center, owner of Keystone Lawn Company. ⁦@LancasterOnline⁩ #groundhog pic.twitter.com/wrIaL8w00S — Suzette Wenger (@SuzetteLNP) February 2, 2021

Poppy has yet to give her prognostication. This article will be updated.