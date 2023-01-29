Lindy Sue Little smiled at the camera.

The McCaskey High School sophomore, who began each day in Room 202, stood shoulder-to-shoulder with the rest of her homeroom class for a snapshot that would live forever in the school’s 1971 yearbook.

Packed into four ascending rows, Lindy Sue’s classmates registered looks ranging from boredom and indifference to the clear optimism of teens who have their whole lives ahead of them. On that day, Lindy Sue had no way of knowing three-quarters of her own life was already over.

Just down the hall, junior David Sinopoli, an athletic, civic-minded kid with an interest in flying planes, took his seat each morning in Room 221.

A half-century later, he’d be sitting in Lancaster County Prison charged with killing Lindy Sue.

Building a case

It’s been nearly a year since investigators rooted through a trash can in Philadelphia International Airport and pulled out the coffee cup that landed Sinopoli behind bars.

That cup, discarded by Sinopoli, contained the DNA sample investigators say links the 69-year-old East Hempfield Township man to the brutal 1975 slaying of 19-year-old newlywed Lindy Sue Biechler, née Little.

According to police, Sinopoli’s DNA matches semen found on Biechler’s underwear the day she was sexually assaulted and stabbed to death.

Her killer took an 8-inch butcher knife from the wall in the kitchen of her Manor Township apartment and stabbed her 19 times, leaving the knife in her neck.

While the DNA match links Sinopoli to Biechler, police say, prosecutors have a ways to go to prove, beyond a reasonable doubt, he killed her.

The only person who really knows whether Sinopoli is guilty or innocent is Sinopoli himself, and he’s not talking.

Reached through the prison mail system, Sinopoli politely declined to comment for this story, saying, “Out of common courtesy, I’ll respond and tell you that I have nothing to talk about at this time.”

Prosecutors have been equally tight-lipped about what they know, though Lancaster County District Attorney Heather Adams acknowledged the unique challenge of sleuthing a homicide that predates personal computers.

“In any case where time has passed, a witness’s memory may fade,” Adams said, “but we have found that the unique nature of these cases often stays with the officers who originally worked them long after the event happened.”

In addition to poring over investigative reports and autopsy and lab results, the DA’s team will have to consult resources that are publicly available, such as newspaper archives, to flesh out timelines for Sinopoli and Biechler and show he had means and opportunity to kill her, and perhaps even motive.

Tracing the connections

To establish motive, prosecutors would need to look at the extent of any interactions between Sinopoli and Biechler. So far, the district attorney has declined to say whether her team has cemented a personal connection between the two.

After several decades, those who knew them in the 1960s and early ’70s are either dead or reluctant to talk to the press. But every life leaves a paper trail, and in the cases of Sinopoli and Biechler, those trails intersect in at least two places: McCaskey High School during the 1970-71 school year and 104 Kloss Drive, a four-unit building at Spring Manor Apartments, in 1974 and ’75.

Sinopoli and Biechler grew up in Lancaster city, and newspaper archives track their movements around town.

Their early childhood years were remarkably similar. Born at Lancaster General Hospital, they were children of divorce who saw their parents remarry and then, around age 8 or 9, moved to new neighborhoods with blended families and stepsiblings.

For about six years starting when Lindy Sue was 9 and David was 11, the two lived a mile from each other, she with her mother and stepfather in the 400 block of South Ann Street, he with his mother in the 1200 block of East Orange Street.

Reservoir Park, a popular hangout for kids, stood halfway between their houses, about a half-mile walk for each.

As students, the two distinguished themselves in their own ways. Lindy Sue was the runner-up in the Washington Elementary School spelling bee as a sixth grader, and in seventh grade ate an onion for a talent show at Edward Hand Junior High School (now Hazel Jackson Middle School), which was across the street from her house.

David lived a stone’s throw from the Conestoga River and would spend time along its banks. He joined a Cub Scout den that met at Burrowes Elementary School, just across the street from his dad’s house in the 1000 block of East Orange.

When he reached high school, David took the academic track. As a sophomore, he played junior varsity baseball; his junior year he joined the aviation club and flew Cessnas out of Lancaster Airport; his senior year he wrote to the former Lancaster New Era evening newspaper to call attention to the chronic polluting of the Conestoga River.

As teenagers, David and Lindy Sue likely would have walked to McCaskey High, the same as kids from David’s 6th ward in northeast Lancaster and Lindy Sue’s 7th ward in the southeast do today.

As a sophomore (in 1970, McCaskey High included only grades 10 through 12), Lindy would have left her house in the morning and headed north on Ann Street toward King. The most direct route to the high school followed Ann Street to Walnut.

About halfway to school, Lindy Sue would have crossed Orange Street and passed by St. Anthony of Padua Catholic Church, which counted the Sinopolis among its members.

The permutations of her possible routes to school are many.

On any given day, Lindy Sue could have cut across Reservoir Park to Reservoir Street, which leads straight down to the high school. For David, East Orange Street to Reservoir Street would have been a direct route.

As such, their walks to and from school could have overlapped by as much as six blocks.

In school, they could have seen each other in the halls, at their lockers, during assemblies or even in classes, some of which mixed students from different grade levels.

Outside school, potential meetups were everywhere. After Lindy Sue’s death, friends recounted how she would sometimes accompany them to high school football and basketball games.

Were David and Lindy Sue among the 6,500 fans who, on a chilly Saturday afternoon in October, witnessed a thrilling, last-second homecoming game win over rival Reading High? Or perhaps they went to the bonfire rally behind Dutch Lanes the night before or primped themselves for the homecoming dance Saturday night.

In a single school year, the potential points of contact between any two high school students are too numerous to count.

Newlyweds

They spent one overlapping year at McCaskey. After her sophomore year, Lindy Sue moved in with her dad, who lived in Conestoga Valley School District, where she spent her junior and senior years, graduating in 1973.

David graduated in 1972 and latched on to a girl in his senior class, Debra Burns, whom he dated and soon married.

The transition from high school graduates to newlyweds was swift for Sinopoli and Biechler.

By February 1974, David and Debra had wed, and that same month Lindy Sue announced her engagement to Philip Douglas Biechler, a guy in his early 20s working his way through college. By October they were married.

For young folks just starting out in life, Spring Manor Apartments in Manor Township offered economical living in the suburbs.

For the Biechlers, the campus-style complex with its recently constructed brick buildings along Route 741 offered easy access to then-Millersville State College (now University) for Philip’s art studies and was a 15-minute drive from the Lancaster city flower shop where Lindy Sue worked as a secretary and helped with arrangements.

The Biechlers lived in 104A, a one-bedroom unit, one of two ground-floor apartments in their building. The Sinopolis lived in 104D, kitty-corner from the Biechlers on the second floor.

David would have passed Lindy Sue’s front door hundreds of times, whenever he descended the stairs on his way to work at Steckel Printing Co. and again when he returned home.

Debra Sinopoli (now Burns; they divorced in 1986) has said she and David lived more than a year in that apartment, moving sometime before August 1975. Burns knew Biechler only well enough to say hello in passing, and she said David never mentioned anything about Biechler.

Within the bonds of marriage, a husband not mentioning another woman is not the same as a husband not knowing or thinking about another woman.

Expert weighs in

Mark Safarik, a former FBI agent who worked in the bureau’s behavioral analysis unit for more than a dozen years, said he believes Sinopoli did know Biechler.

“Having lived there, he would have likely known she was married and knew when her husband worked,” said Safarik, who now does consulting through his Fredericksburg, Virginia-based company Forensic Behavioral Services.

On Dec. 5, 1975, while her husband was at work, Lindy Sue was assaulted and killed.

After reviewing the available details of Biechler’s case at the request of LNP | LancasterOnline, Safarik said her killer likely had contact with her and spent a lot of time thinking about her.

“In his mind, he probably built up this fantasy: ‘Yeah, we would really get along together. She probably wants me. I can kind of tell by the way she talks to me and engages with me.’ ”

The crime itself, he said, probably wasn’t planned.

“If the plan is to sexually assault her and kill her, then it’s probably a better idea to bring a weapon with you, right, rather than to rely on an opportunistic weapon from her apartment,” Safarik said.

Biechler’s killer, he said, “probably thought it was going to go well. It didn’t go well at all, of course, and then he panics and doesn’t want to get arrested, so he kills the witness.”

Safarik said Sinopoli fits the killer’s profile, given his arrest later in life for spying on a naked woman in a Mount Joy tanning salon where he worked. In 2004, Sinopoli pleaded guilty to invasion of privacy and disorderly conduct and was sentenced to one year of probation for the crime.

Safarik said Sinopoli probably had a history of spying on women, including Biechler, and that his 2004 arrest was just the first time he was caught.

Disbelief

More than the word of an expert, the district attorney has physical evidence on her side.

DNA analysis has been built into criminal cases for more than 30 years and can match a body fluid to its owner with 99.9% accuracy. Attorneys treasure the DNA arrow in their prosecutorial quiver because the science is tough to refute.

In the face of such hard evidence, Sinopoli’s soft qualities – his outward character since 1975 – might be his most effective defense.

After he was charged with killing Biechler, Debra Burns said Sinopoli did nothing in their nearly 13 years together to indicate he had the capacity to kill anyone.

People close to Sinopoli say the crime doesn’t fit the man.

Sinopoli raised two children with Burns. After they divorced, he remarried and had another child. Today he’s got grandchildren. According to people he worked with, Sinopoli is a decent human being.

Indeed, at a preliminary hearing in September, about 20 family members and friends gathered outside the courtroom waiting for a handcuffed Sinopoli to appear. As he was escorted away from the proceedings, they shouted after him, “We love you, David!”

Vickie Tyre, Sinopoli’s stepsister through his mother’s remarriage, says the whole business is just confusing.

Tyre watched him raise his kids and sat through dozens of holiday dinners with him. She recently described Sinopoli as a caring man who tended to his 92-year-old mother on her deathbed.

Julia Grossman, his mother, died May 3, 2022, two months before police arrested her son and charged him with killing Biechler.

That charge, Tyre said, is completely out of character for her stepbrother, and members of his family are bewildered.

“We don’t understand,” she said. “That’s just not him.”