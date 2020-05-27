Two elected officials in Lancaster County are vying to be the Democratic nominee to challenge Republican Sen. Scott Martin (R., Martic Township) in November.

Lancaster City Councilwoman Janet Diaz and Lancaster County Commissioner Craig Lehman are the two officials on the June 2 ballot.

Lehman has been a county commissioner for 13 years, and previously a state House of Representatives budget analyst for 15 years. Diaz has been involved in state politics since 2015, and began her first term in city council in 2018.

Lehman was endorsed by the Lancaster County Democratic Committee in January. Diaz said she was not endorsed by the local party when she ran for city council, and did not expect to receive the party’s endorsement this time around.

Diaz said she was encouraged by Sen. Sharif Street (D., Philadelphia) to run for one of the most vulnerable state Senate seats, as the area becomes more competitive.

“We need representation,” Diaz said. “We need a woman Latina, which has never been elected [to state Senate] in the history of Pennsylvania.”

Diaz is a health care worker at Lancaster General Health who documents the care of stroke patients. Because of her 18 years in the medical field, she said she supports innovative solutions other states have used to improve their health care systems and that those changes are necessary in Pennsylvania.

Both candidates believe the state should raise the minimum wage, but do not agree on how high it should be. Diaz believes the wage should be raised to $15, while Lehman said he believes the state should raise the wage initially to $12 and then to $15 per hour.

Lehman’s top priority following the COVID-19 pandemic will be fiscal affairs and budgeting to address the projected $4 billion state revenue shortfall.

“I’m not afraid to speak out. I’m not afraid, if I have concerns within my own party, I have no problem standing up for the folks I represent and I hope that’s what folks see when they look at my [platform],” Lehman said.