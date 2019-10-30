Two Manheim Township commissioners are facing challenges from two Democrats hoping to slow development in the burgeoning municipality.
Franklin & Marshall College professor Allison Troy and part-time consultant Barry Kauffman are running against board president Al Kling and commissioner Dave Heck.
Troy, 37, and Kauffman, 68, have based their campaigns on limiting sprawl and increased transparency.
Both are opponents of the 76-acre Oregon Village mixed-use development.
The project, which plans more than 550 housing units and a 120-room hotel, was approved by the township commissioners in a 3-2 vote in June. Two cases appealing the decision are pending in the Lancaster County Court of Common Pleas.
Troy and Kauffman also have spoken out against donations to a political action committee for Kling and Heck from the developer of Oregon Village and his family members.
Kling, who is retired, and Heck, who is a financial manager, returned $965 donated from Hurst family members, but did not recuse themselves from the June vote.
Heck in June told LNP, “I have never allowed any campaign donations to influence my decisions on township matters.” Kling similarly rejected any suggestion of improper influence.