When: Strasburg Township supervisors meeting, July 6.

What happened: Keystone Custom Homes CEO Jeff Rutt and developer Greg Hill asked supervisors to consider converting the planned Hartman Bridge Village, a mixed-use commercial development along Route 896, to a residential-only complex. Supervisors made no decision during their meeting, which was held at Refton Fire Company to accommodate social distancing guidelines.

Reason: Hill and Rutt told supervisors the restaurant, which had signed a lease to operate at Hartman Bridge Village, has withdrawn because of the economic fallout from the pandemic. They said they have made efforts to replace the restaurant with other businesses or medical facilities, but no lease commitments have been made. Market demand for retail, commercial and restaurant space has severely declined, they noted, while housing remains strong.

Reaction: Supervisor Mike Weaver was critical of the proposal and didn’t want to see Strasburg Township give up its commercial zoned land. The Hartman Bridge Road property is one of the last large areas zoned as commercial. Board Chair Tom Willig said after the meeting the township is looking taking a long-term view, and yet he understands the challenge the businessmen face in securing tenants. He said data presented to the township by the developers referred only to the decline of national chains and malls, not local, small businesses.

Proposed compromise: Rutt offered a compromise for the board to consider by suggesting two buildings include more residential units but retain existing commercial spaces in three of them.

Quotable: “We are trying to look for a way to keep this project alive,” developer Greg Hill said to supervisors.

What’s next: Hill and Rutt asked to finalize a viable compromise at a meeting date to be determined.

Other business: Supervisors voted to restrict parking on Broad and Main streets in Refton to give fire engines ample room to safely pass.