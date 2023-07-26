One prominent local development firm claims rising interest rates and restrictions on building and demolition in Lancaster city’s historic district - not internal financial issues - have led it to indefinitely shelve its plans in the city and Columbia.

Lancaster County-based Eberly Myers, which once proposed high-end apartments for young residents, has sold most of its real estate portfolio in the county after losing two properties to foreclosure by lenders.

According to one of the partners in the firm, the decision to sell the properties was motivated more by recent economic trends than the foreclosures. Benjamin Myers said recent increases in interest rates are “sucking the life” out of real estate development in general, which has led the group to indefinitely shelve its plans to develop apartments in Lancaster County.

“It is not the right time for very many developers to bring new products to the market,” said Myers, who is a partner in the venture along with his brother, Brian Myers, and Preston Eberly.

Eberly Myers’ properties at 221 and 227 N. Prince St., where they unsuccessfully proposed a 13-story high-rise, and sold at sheriff’s sale in January after lenders foreclosed due to nonpayment. Those lenders sold the property to another investor in the project. That investor agreed to pay the lenders $1.2 million – the amount left on a mortgage Eberly Myers used to purchase the property. Eberly Myers originally paid $1.95 million for the properties.

Benjamin Myers said his firm lost the properties to foreclosure because it was unable to get banks or investors to help continue the project during the pandemic. He said the partners could not afford to fund the project out of their own pockets going forward.

Since December, Eberly Myers has sold three Lancaster city apartment buildings it had planned to renovate and expand at a combined sale price of $1.8 million. The development firm also sold two completed projects in Lancaster city and Columbia for $2.7 million and $5.9 million, respectively.

Meeting demand

In 2017, Eberly Myers announced plans to invest $10 million in apartment buildings in Lancaster city and Columbia. The firm was motivated by the strong demand they observed as owners of smaller rental properties, Brian Myers said at the time.

Eberly Myers bought five apartment buildings with a total of 33 units. It planned to expand and renovate the buildings to be marketed as high-end apartments with efficiencies starting at $900 per month. It also announced plans for a new apartment building at Locust Street and Bank Avenue downtown Columbia, with rents starting at $800.

In 2018, the group announced a far more ambitious plan to construct 200-plus units at 221-227 N. Prince St. Eberly Myers never disclosed the full cost of the project, but property records showed it paid a combined $1.95 million to acquire the site.

The high-rise project, a partnership with an unnamed senior living provider, would have required demolition of a tobacco warehouse at 227 N. Prince St. listed on the National Register of Historic Places. Eberly Myers argued that restoring the building was not financially feasible, with a price tag of $5 million to $7 million. But Lancaster City Council, at the urging of residents and the city’s historical commission, rejected the demolition application.

Benjamin Myers said this month that he still fails to understand why the city rejected the project, which he said would have created more than $750,000 in needed annual tax revenue for the city.

“There needs to be more of a focus on density, and a more easy process to get something built,” he said.

Myers said historic preservation is important, but the large number of properties deemed historic in downtown Lancaster makes it difficult for developers to complete projects that can generate tax revenue and provide customers for downtown businesses. More than 13,900 properties are part of the city’s heritage conservation district. Any demolition or new construction projects on those properties must be deemed historically appropriate by City Council, which in nearly every case follows the recommendation of the historical commission.

Eberly Myers came up with a new plan to renovate the warehouse at 227 N. Prince St. as small dormitory-style apartments with a shared living space. But when the pandemic hit, banks pulled back their lending for construction projects, and the group couldn’t get financing for the project, Benjamin Myers said.

“The perfect storm culminated and prevented us from being able to get the type of debt we needed, or raise the equity we needed in this uncertain time,” he said.

First National Bank of Pennsylvania, which held a $1.34 million mortgage on the 221-227 N. Prince St., foreclosed in November 2021. In January of this year, the bank acquired the property at sheriff sale and sold it to Steve Groff, an investor in the project who also owned the building before Eberly Myers. The sale price was $2,545. Groff also agreed to pay the $1.2 million remaining on the mortgage Eberly Myers used to purchase the property. Groff is trying to complete the project without them. Tenfold has also sued the members of Eberly Myers for allegedly failing to pay a $375,328 loan. The local housing nonprofit issued the loan to fund subsidized affordable units which were proposed as part of the project. The case is pending in county court.

Changing economic climate

Increased interest rates have affected developers across the country, according to Blaze Cambruzzi, a real estate agent and adjunct professor at Millersville University. It requires them to raise more revenue – which typically comes from the rents they charge their tenants.

Cambruzzi said developers with large apartment projects can make up the costs with smaller rent increases on a larger number of tenants.

“If you only have 25 residents, you have to take those costs. They are less digestible,” he said.

Benjamin Myers said he and his partners realized that in the current economic climate, renovating their current apartment buildings would not be an efficient use of their time or resources. In the time it takes to get approvals for a 15-unit project, they could get approval for a larger project which would generate significantly more return for investors. He said they do not plan to pursue projects with fewer than 50 units in the future.

Benjamin Myers said he hopes those projects will be in Lancaster city, but he’s also open to nearby cities like York. Last year, independently of his two Eberly Myers partners, he became part-owner of a development group which has proposed a project in Tulsa, Oklahoma. That project would include 150 apartments.

What’s next

Eberly Myers still has some real estate interests in Lancaster, but Benjamin Myers said he is open to offers for all of them. The firm owns two apartment buildings on West King Street – a seven-unit building at 221 W. King. St. and a 14-unit building at 244 W. King St. – with rents starting at $895. It has approved plans for 51 apartments, including subsidized affordable units starting at $650, located at 215 N. Queen St. That project is currently on hold due to the cost of construction, Benjamin Myers said. They also own the rights to build atop the parking garage at 201 N. Queen St., but there are no development plans in the works currently, he said.

Benjamin Myers said that the group’s recent property sales put it in a better position to take on new projects in two to three years, assuming that conditions are more favorable.

“We're not independently wealthy individuals that can just build regardless of the economy,” he said. “We need to take our cues from whether or not debt is cheap, or available, and reasonably priced. And whether or not we can reasonably build a product that we feel comfortable that we can rent,” Myers said.