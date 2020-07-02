A three-month detour will be in place at the intersection of Woodcrest Avenue and West Sixth Street in Warwick Township as part of a roundabout installation project.

Berks County-based contractor Construction Masters Services will begin working at the intersection on July6..

Drivers will be detoured on Millport Road and South Broad Street.

The intersection is the first of two roundabouts to be installed in the township. The other — at the intersection of Rothsville Road (Route 772), Clay Road and the new Sixth Street extension — is expected at a later date.

Construction Masters Services will also complete both projects as part of a $2.6 million contract awarded by Warwick Township supervisors in March.