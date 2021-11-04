Lancaster County investigators are looking into a bomb threat at the Lancaster County Courthouse, the county district attorney's office announced Thursday evening.

The threat was received in an email by a court office around 7:35 a.m. Thursday, the district attorney's office said.

Deputies with the Lancaster County Sheriff's Department, assisted by an explosive detection K9 unit, searched the courthouse floor-by-floor, the district attorney's office said.

All elected officials and employees were notified of the threat and were advised to report any suspicious people or items to the sheriff's office. No evidence of a threat was found, and courthouse services went uninterrupted, the district attorney's office said.

Anyone with information related to the threat is encouraged to call 717-299-8100 or submit a tip through the county CrimeWatch page.