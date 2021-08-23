A Columbia man has been charged with multiple felony drug offenses after he was found to have kept thousands of dollars in narcotics hidden inside a snack container, according to the Lancaster County District Attorney’s office.

Jeffrey Warren Shackelford, 47, was charged with two counts of possession with intent to deliver methamphetamine and fentanyl and two other drug offenses.

Detectives with the Lancaster County Drug Task Force and West Hempfield Township Police searched a home on Goldfinch Drive in West Hempfield Township late last week, seizing about 87 grams of packaged meth, 15 grams of bulk fentanyl powder, a small amount of marijuana, drug paraphernalia including packaging material and digital scales and about $8,280 in cash, the DA’s office said in a news release.

The majority of the drugs were hidden inside a “Pik-Nik” brand potato stick snack can.

The meth and fentanyl seized from the house have estimated street values of $6,960 and $1,500, respectively, according to the news release.

A woman was also arrested at the residence on several outstanding warrants and was charged with two drug offenses, the DA’s office said.

Shackelford was arrested and confined to Lancaster County Prison on Friday after he was unable to post a $175,000 bail, court records show. He will face a preliminary hearing before Judge Miles Bixler on Aug. 30.