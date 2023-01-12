The 35-year-old man shot and killed in a Mountville apartment complex last weekend left behind a longtime companion and daughter, according to his family.

Hector Rafael Burgos-Torres worked as a manufacturing plant laborer, enjoyed working on cars and going fishing, they wrote in an obituary.

Burgos-Torres died the morning of Jan. 8 after a shooting in the Lincoln West Apartment complex in Mountville, two days after his 35th birthday. The complex is on Route 462 near the Mountville exit off Route 30.

The Lancaster District Attorney's Office confirmed handguns were involved in the shooting. Other people were at the scene during the incident, which was reported to 911 as a burglary. No charges have been filed.

Burgos-Torres lived on the top floor of the apartment building where he was killed, with the location of death listed as an apartment on the ground floor.

Earlier this week, police tape was in the stairwell of the building, possibly indicating the site of the shooting was not inside an apartment. There were no signs of forced entry at the ground floor apartment where the 911 call was made from.

A funeral service is scheduled for Monday, with Burgos-Torres' uncle, Pastor Nelson Burgos, officiating. He will be buried at Mellinger's Mennonite Cemetery.