With one arm extended toward the base of a tree, Amanda Goldsmith reached out, pulling away a covering of wire mesh to reveal a band of sticky tape below — tape that had trapped and killed dozens of spotted lanternflies.

“Look up and you can see how bad it is,” she said, directing attention to the treetop, where many more of the insects crawled free.

The seasonal infestation of the crop-destroying insects at least doubled since last year, Goldsmith said, pointing to a mild winter that failed to kill off unhatched eggs.

“It’s been quite a summer,” she said.

Goldsmith shared her lanternfly update last week while walking the green space surrounding the Farm & Home Center near the northern limit of Lancaster city. There, she serves as the Lancaster County Conservation District’s spotted lanternfly technician, working to spread awareness about the bugs and overseeing a municipal abatement program.

“Every one that’s killed is one less that can be spread to another state,” she said, walking among multiple trees to point out a widespread infestation.

Sticky nuisance

The lanternflies are an invasive species that were first discovered in Berks County in 2014. They are believed to have arrived on a shipment from Asia.

Since then, the bugs have bred and spread — an alarming development due to their potential for destruction.

The lanternflies have strong, straw-like mouth parts, which they jam into plants, sucking out sugary liquids inside. The insects then secrete a sticky liquid called honeydew, which coats those same plants and attracts destructive molds.

As Goldsmith walked among the trees, she pointed out both the sticky honeydew and the dark, sooty mold that coated the trees and leafy plants below. In spots, trees were so saturated with the honeydew that it dripped to the ground.

“It actually feels like it’s raining,” Goldsmith said.

The lanternfly feeding cycle has proven especially damaging to crops at wine-producing vineyards, she said. The honeydew can also become a sticky nuisance for homeowners, Goldsmith said.

Lancaster County a ‘hot spot’

In Lancaster County, the bugs established themselves in such great numbers that, at this point, it’s unlikely they can be eliminated, she said.

“This is a hot spot,” said Goldsmith, 23, a former district intern who recently graduated from Millersville University with a degree in environmental biology.

Still, work is being done to contain them to already-infested areas so their destruction doesn’t spread across the country.

Earlier this year, officials at the state Department of Agriculture expanded a lanternfly quarantine zone, which now consists of 26 counties, including Lancaster.

“It’s wreaking havoc for home and business owners,” state Agriculture Secretary Russell Redding said at that time. “Whether you think it’s your job or not, we need every Pennsylvanian to keep their eyes peeled for signs of this bad bug — to scrape every egg mass, squash every bug, and report every sighting.”

Within the quarantine zone, the department restricts movement of certain plants, landscaping materials and construction waste, among other items.

Goldsmith also encourages people within the quarantine area to check their cars before traveling. Lanternflies can hang onto vehicles traveling as fast as 65 miles per hour, she said.

Traps

The lanternfly technician shared all of this while displaying lanternfly-capturing traps that had been placed in trees. Plans for the traps can be found online at linktr.ee/SpottedLanternflyLCCD, and Goldsmith said she encourages locals to set up similar ones in backyards and wooded properties.

Goldsmith guessed that conservation district employees have killed about 30,000 of the insects so far this year through the use of traps, as well as old fashioned stomping and squishing.

But lanternfly season likely will continue into September and October. Then, mature females with yellow abdomens are expected to lay their egg masses, which will lie dormant until they hatch next spring, continuing the spread.

In the meantime, Goldsmith said she will continue her community outreach, distributing information on branded napkins, flyswatters and other materials.

“If everyone did something, then the spread would decrease,” she said.

