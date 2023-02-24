Responses to a School District of Lancaster survey about three finalists to become the next superintendent show Acting Superintendent Matt Przywara to be the overwhelming favorite.

A little more than 92% of those filling out the survey ranking Przywara in a variety of areas strongly recommended him as a candidate, compared to a little more than 39% percent for Ricardo (Rocky) Torres, who is a special education administrator with Seattle public schools, and almost 13% for Stephanie Jones, who is a special education administrator with Chicago public schools. A little more than .

The status of the superintendent search has been an intense focus since Tuesday morning, when the school board issued a statement that it had selected Torres as its top candidate from among the three and intended to vote on making him the next superintendent at its March 7 meeting.

The announcement came weeks before a timeline the board had set out for naming a top candidate, but after all three candidates had in-person meet-and-greets in Lancaster and taped question-and-answer videos that were posted on the district’s website with prompts to fill out the surveys. School board President Robin Goodson stressed that the decision came earlier than expected but that the board had completed all steps of the review process it set out prior to accepting applications for the job.

At the school board meeting Tuesday night, there was an outpouring of support for Przywara from residents who came to comment, including the teachers’ union president.

The board’s statement Tuesday did not detail its reasoning for picking Torres over Przywara and school board President Robin Goodson has not answered questions about those details.

A statement released by the board with the survey results this morning also did not go into details, but said that the “data points the board used to make its decision include: 1) Review candidates’ credentials 2) Reconciling credentials with desired leadership profile, 3) Observing candidate and community interactions, and 4) Exclusive board interviews with the candidates.”

There is a difference in credentials between Torres and Przywara.

Przywara is working toward a master’s in business administration and a superintendent qualification letter, with a background primarily in finance and operations. Some community members have raised concerns over his lack of credentials.

Torres has roots as a bilingual special education teacher in the New York City Department of Education and is fluent in both Spanish and English. He has a bachelor's degree in business administration from Ohio Northern University, a Master of Education with a bilingual and special education focus from City College of the CUNY system in New York, a master's degree in educational leadership from Bank Street College in New York and a doctorate in urban education from Cleveland State University.