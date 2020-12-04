If there was ever a day that needed the sights and sounds of holiday spirit, Friday was it. Ugly skies, the ever-increasing cold, then rain — not necessarily the stuff a Hallmark movie producer’s dreams are made of.

And yet, in the eyes of the children who ran out to wave hello along the citywide “Kringle Caravan” route early Friday afternoon — before the heavier rain of the evening — it might as well have been 75 and sunny.

The City of Lancaster arranged the Yuletide tour in conjunction with the Lancaster Fire Department and Lancaster City Police, who accompanied Mr. Kringle on his slow ride through the four quadrants.

“Part of the reason the route covers so much ground is so that people don’t feel like they have to go far away to see Santa,” City communications manager Wyatt Behringer says.

Behringer says that the “Kringle Caravan” is one of the city’s COVID-19-influenced holiday plans, alongside a “Reindeer Reader Series” in partnership with the Lancaster Public Library.

The plan initially saw Santa’s squad simply driving through the streets before making specific stops along the way for pictures, including Penn Square and the Lancaster REC Center.

Well, tell that to the kids.

From the truck’s very first turn onto South Ann Street, kids yelled and ran at the initial glimpse of red and white.

Some yelled “SAHN-TA!” Some screamed “SAAANTAAA!” Some, in their pure excitement, could barely make it past the first two letters, echoing “SAAA-” into the chilly air.

From there, the caravan couldn’t make it two blocks without stopping for a photo, whether they were coming from a nearby house or from one of the cars stuck in the unintended traffic jam.

“Santa’s going to need to keep his visits down to three or four seconds…” one of the officers could be heard whispering in the direction of Father Christmas.

Claus, for his part, obliged each child that came his way for a candy cane. While the large white beard covered most of his mouth, there was the case of that uncovered, yet jolly, red nose. Though, as Dr. Anthony Fauci confirmed several weeks ago, Santa Claus is immune to COVID-19.

Parents along the route praised the event.

“Especially with everything going on this year and not being able to go see Santa this year in person, I think it’s pretty cool that the city is doing this,” says Whitney Wheatley, of Lancaster city. “It feels like a big deal to even come out for this.”

And while the kids showed their approval with smiling, dancing and a sort of cheery mania, some kept a wary eye.

“That’s not the real Santa, right?” said Nilsa, 4, clutching a candy cane and not breaking eye contact with Santa Claus from afar. “I do believe in the real Santa…I think that’s just one of his messengers.”

Carolers

Prima Theatre’s LanCarolers made their own rounds in the city Friday night. Setting up rain protection first, they serenaded at the home of Annie and Mason Weeks. The troupe then hopped a specially arranged trolley and performed in the lobby of the Lancaster Marriott at Penn Square.