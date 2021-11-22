Stacked tall, hundreds of boxed turkeys sat Thursday on rolling carts outside of a refrigerator truck at a Ronks poultry farm — each box containing a bird, weighing an average of 16 to 18 pounds.

And each of those pounds, this year, costs customers about 50 or 60 cents more than in 2020, according to Barb and Dave Zerbe, owners of the 163-year-old Esbenshade Turkey Farm.

The price hike isn’t a tactic to increase profits, Barb Zerbe said.

It’s necessary to contend with the rising expenses to grow the birds. The costs of transportation, feed and packaging — cardboard boxes and plastic bags — all have gone up, she said.

The same is true throughout the country, according to officials at the American Farm Bureau, who announced Thursday that the average Thanksgiving feast is expected to cost $53.31 this year — 14% more than 2020’s average at $46.90.

It’s a record high and only the second time the average price has exceeded $50 in the 36 years that the bureau has kept track, said Veronica Nigh, the bureau’s senior economist.

“Several factors contributed to the increase,” she said, pointing to pandemic-era supply chain disruptions and economic inflation, in addition to other causes.

Most of all, Turkey has driven this year’s Thanksgiving price hike, with a 16-pound bird costing, on average, $23.99 — about $1.50 per pound, up 24% from 2020, Nigh said in a Thursday conference call.

The cost of other Thanksgiving grocery staples is up about 6.6%. That figure tracks more closely with the consumer price index, which shows inflation at about 6.2% for a 12-month period ending last month, according to the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics.

The American Farm Bureau sets its estimates based on information gathered by a nationwide group of volunteer shoppers, who record and report grocery store prices from Oct. 26 to Nov. 8.

Lots of farm costs are up

In Colerain Township, Axel Linde said he, too, had to raise turkey prices to keep his 85-acre operation, called Lindenhof Farm, profitable.

For him, the increase is 50 cents per pound for customers that purchase birds directly from his pasture-raised turkey farm, as well as at several regional markets where his typical birds are sold for $4.70 a pound.

It’s a higher cost than most grocery stores, and Linde said that’s due to the way his birds are raised, which he said improves quality. There is a slight discount for those who buy directly from his farm, he said.

Like the others, Linde said he isn’t seeing additional profits. He, too, has had to contend with increased transportation expenses due to the rising cost of fuel, as well as the cost of feed he uses to supplement the turkeys’ grass diets. This year, he grew about 900 birds.

“We have to buy corn and wheat and that went up a little bit, too,” he said.

He’s even had to pay more for fencing that he uses to protect his turkeys from predators.

“That went up significantly,” Linde said. “Some of them are in short supply.”

On Thursday in Ronks, Barb Zerbe explained that she and her husband, Dave, had only recently taken over the longstanding family farm after the death of her 92-year-old father, Robert Esbenshade, shortly after last year’s Thanksgiving season.

“We didn’t know what to expect,” she said, speaking about taking over the several-thousand-bird operation during an ongoing pandemic.

The Zerbes said they also take care to grow quality birds, which are carefully raised and fed — this year, selling for $3.95 per pound.

The goal was to remain profitable despite increased costs, while also minimizing price hikes for customers, she said, seated in the farm’s office.

“I think my dad would have been very pleased,” she said, calling the year a success.

Moving among the stacked turkey boxes just outside, were the Zerbes’ daughter and grandchildren, and Barb Zerbe, a fifth-generation farmer, spoke hopefully about eventually passing the operation to her heirs.

At the same time, she was fearful, worried about how inflation might impact upkeep. Already, current high prices of building materials have delayed needed facility upgrades, she said.

All of that is to say: Turkey farmers are not likely to see a windfall from increased prices this year.

Higher global demand for meat

“In the food supply chain, generally, just 8 cents of every consumer food dollar goes back to the farmer. The rest goes to food processing, packaging, transportation, marketing costs, etc.,” said Bill Zeiders, spokesman for the Pennsylvania Farm Bureau, in an email.

As for the price increases, Zeiders highlighted many of the same pandemic-related causes, including “a higher global demand for meat.”

That demand likely has been exacerbated by COVID-19, which has limited supply (not just of turkeys but many consumer products) through disruptions in shipping, labor shortages at processing facilities and prior pandemic-related business closures, as well as numerous other factors, multiple experts said.

And the pandemic has meant that many of those changes occurred quickly, with little warning.

“You’ve had rolling stoppages of economic activity in various countries over the course of a year and a half,” said Mike Gumpper, an economics professor at Millersville University. “I think we are starting to maybe see and understand the intricacies of the global marketplace.”

The impacts of those disruptions can be seen in local grocery stores, too, according to Ashley Flower, spokeswoman for the Carlisle-based Giant grocery store chain,’

“The costs of turkeys did rise this year as have commodities in general, for a variety of factors, many beyond our control, like labor shortages, limited availability of raw ingredients, freight and packaging constraints, and unpredictable weather events,” she said.

And she also noted changes in demand.

“We are seeing customers purchasing turkeys earlier than they have in the past,” she said.

A return to bigger birds

Still, Flower noted there is no issue with turkey supply.

When it comes to supply, Weis Markets spokesman Dennis Curtin agreed that there will be no shortage; however, he said the grocery store chain did not see any reportable increase in turkey prices.

But he did note a change in buying behavior.

“A year ago, when people were self-isolating and, in most cases, forgoing larger Thanksgiving gatherings, we sold an increased number of smaller turkeys – higher than usual percentage-wise. This year, we’re selling more larger turkeys,” he said.

“To be clear, we will not run out of turkeys,” Curtin added.

Consumers can thank farmers for that fact, Zeiders said.

“It is important to note that Pennsylvania farmers are still farming, and have been throughout the pandemic,” he said. “They have been working hard to provide families with the Thanksgiving staples they expect, and we are seeing that despite some supply chain issues, there will be plenty of turkeys to meet demand.”