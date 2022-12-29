Lancaster County commissioners allocated $5 million in federal relief money to six affordable housing projects in the county on Wednesday, though only one project received the unanimous support of commissioners.

Three projects in Lancaster city and one in Millersville Borough received $1 million or more each – less than what all but one of the developers had requested – while smaller projects in Denver and Elizabethtown boroughs received their full funding amounts, which were less than $1 million. The funding comes from the county’s $106 million slice of American Rescue Plan Act money.

The Royer House in Denver Borough was the lone project to receive unanimous support. Real Life Community Services requested just under $190,000 to close the financing gap in a project adding two new affordable housing units to a building that already has three such units.

Democratic Commissioner John Trescot and Republican Commissioner Ray D’Agostino joined in support of four projects: HDC MidAtlantic’s The Apartments at College Ave., in Lancaster, which received $1.25 million and will build 64 units; The Yards, at Lancaster’s former Stockyard Inn, which received $1.25 million and will build 226 units; YForward at YWCA Lancaster, on Lime Street, which received $1 million and will build 16 units; and in Millersville, Immerse International’s 52-unit project, which received $1 million. The county’s contributions represent just a fraction of the total cost of those projects.

D’Agostino, who previously led the affordable housing nonprofit Lancaster Housing Opportunity Partnership, now Tenfold, split with fellow GOP Commissioner Josh Parsons, who voted no on those four proposals, saying they likely would be able to go forward without the county’s help.

“The large government interventions are part of the problem,” Parsons said. “Government on every level increasing the cost.”

The voting highlighted divisions among commissioners regarding the extent to which the government should be involved in funding housing construction in a county that experts say has a critical need for more.

Housing costs in the county have been rising faster than incomes as inventory becomes more constrained. Just 3.7% of homes in the county were vacant on average between 2017 and 2021, down from 4.9% in 2012-16, according to data from the U.S. Census Bureau. Experts say a vacancy level of 7% to 9% is needed to bring housing costs down, which would translate to about 12,000 more units in the county’s housing supply.

“I’m very supportive of these projects,” Trescot said. “Even though we’re talking about affordable housing, we’re talking about turning undeveloped property into tax revenue-producing properties.”

D’Agostino said the county’s support likely will help the projects reach completion.

“I’ll support these at a level I think will get these done,” he said. “I think it will really help to get these across the finish line.”

Parsons and D’Agostino both voted yes for $310,000 to help fund two housing units at the United Churches Elizabethtown Area’s White Building in Elizabethtown. Trescot voted no, saying the per-unit cost of the project was too high.

In addition to the county funding, Lancaster city has allocated about $10 million of its $39.5 million in ARPA funds toward building more affordable housing in the city. The city’s allocations included $1 million to HDC MidAtlantic and $500,000 to the YWCA.

“What I see today, is whether it is our emergency shelter for single parents, or the low income housing for single adults, we have waitlists all the time,” said Stacie Blake, chief executive officer of YWCA Lancaster. “For us to enhance our capacity within our existing footprint, at a time when the once-in-a lifetime ARPA funds were available, seemed like just the right time to make this step.”

Even with the county and city support, the organization will need to make up a shortfall of about $500,000 to fund the new housing, Blake said.