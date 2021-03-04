Coronavirus case rates, hospitalizations and deaths are trending downward and vaccinations are ramping up.

So why are health officials still urging such strong precautions — including masking, hand-washing and social distancing — even as restrictions on some activities loosen?

The latest data for Lancaster County provides some insight.

The rate of new COVID-19 cases here — while down sharply from December — is still nearly three times the level last May, when the county began coming out of its initial spring lockdown, an LNP | LancasterOnline analysis of Department of Health data shows.

So, while hospitalizations and deaths continue to decline from their December peaks, the rate of new cases remains high enough to make trend reversals a real risk, according to health officials.

“The public’s continued pursuit of social distancing, effective hand washing and other actions are essential to slowing the spread of infection and protecting our community’s overall health,” Penn Medicine Lancaster General Health continues to urge on its website.

As of Thursday, the county had averaged 125 new cases of COVID-19 per day over the previous two weeks. That’s less than a third of the 408 daily cases it was averaging in mid-December, but it's nearly three times the daily average of 43 new cases last May when we began emerging from the state’s initial pandemic lockdown.

Since then, the portion of county residents who have contracted COVID-19 has risen to 8%, and about 12% of the population has been at least partially vaccinated against the disease.

But also over that time, an additional 641 people have died, which is about two-thirds of the pandemic’s total of 949.

Deaths have recently been declining, along with case rates, and strong precautions remain essential for continuing those trends, officials say, until a large majority of the population has been vaccinated.