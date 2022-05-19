The Pennsylvania Department of Transportation has released plans to rehab the 95-year-old Lime Valley Road bridge that spans Pequea Creek in West Lampeter and Strasburg townships.

State transportation officials expect the estimated $900,000 bridge-preservation project to take place from April to November in 2023.

The project includes concrete repairs at deteriorated parts of the bridge’s structure, PennDOT said, and a layer of new asphalt.

Guide rails will be installed on the roadway on approach to the bridge, according to PennDOT, and the bridge’s basic dimensions will remain the same.

Details of the plan can be viewed at lanc.news/3NtD6xf until June 17.