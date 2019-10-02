The nonprofit that plans to redevelop Lancaster’s historic Southern Market Center is considering enlarging some of the windows.

The idea is under review by the city administration, which would have to sign off for it to proceed.

Lancaster Equity plans to acquire the market and make it into a food hall. As the project team works on the design, it’s hearing from experts that increasing visibility into the building — so passers-by can see the activity inside — will be crucial to its success, Dan Jurman and Nancy Keeler told the Lancaster city redevelopment authority at its September meeting.

Hence, the team is considering extending some of the windows along Vine Street down to the edge of the sidewalk, Jurman, Lancaster Equity’s president, said.

Keeler, a project consultant, stressed to LNP that plans are in process and no decisions have been made.

Built in 1888, Southern Market Center is the first major work designed by C. Emlen Urban, Lancaster’s most notable architect.

The authority has owned it since 2017, when the city transferred the 100 S. Queen St. property to facilitate marketing it for sale and redevelopment.

The deed drawn up by the city includes restrictions obliging whoever owns the market to preserve and maintain its “significant features” as-is, including the windows.

Alterations to the facade or windows aren’t out of the question, but they require the city’s prior approval, the deed says.

The city is examining Lancaster Equity’s proposal and hasn’t made any decisions, said Chris Delfs, director of community planning and economic development.

“The windows on Vine Street are one part of the review, but there are some other design elements to assess as well,” he said.

Sign up for our newsletter Success! An email has been sent with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request.

External changes would also require review by the city Historical Commission and approval by City Council.

Randy Harris, a consulting historian and former director of the Historic Preservation Trust of Lancaster County, said that based on what he knows so far, he’d be opposed to enlarging the windows. He said however, that he would reserve judgment until seeing the plans and hearing Lancaster Equity’s explanation.

Lancaster Equity announced its proposal for a food hub in 2018, touting its potential to provide jobs and job training and spur revitalization of the surrounding neighborhood.

The plan took a step forward this summer with the announcement of a partnership with Willow Valley Communities, which is planning a major senior-living complex across the street at the former LNP Production Building.

Lancaster Equity plans to buy the market building from the redevelopment authority with funds provided by Willow Valley. Lancaster Equity will sublease about 10,000 square feet for a food hall, commercial kitchen and job training center, while Willow Valley will manage and use or sublease the rest of the building.

Lancaster Equity is looking to wrap up its due diligence by Oct. 19 and close on the market building by the end of the month, Jurman said.