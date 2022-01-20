The version of the artwork that will cover the facade of the Ewell Plaza parking garage will be presented for final approval at next week’s Lancaster Parking Authority board meeting.

The design by Miami-based R&R Studios was selected by the public in September 2021. Titled “The New Lancaster Rainbow,” it received the most votes out of three designs. The refined version of the design will be presented to the board at its Jan. 27 board meeting, according to a Lancaster Parking Authority press release.

“This is going to be the LPA board’s final approval of the actual rendering that was chosen by the public,” parking authority executive director Larry Cohen said Wednesday.

Next week’s board meeting is open to the public and will take place at 8 a.m. at 30 W. Orange St. in downtown Lancaster.

The public art is only one component of the Ewell Plaza project. At an estimated cost of $33 million to $34 million, the project includes the 325-spot Christian Street garage scheduled to open in March, the relocated Lancaster Public Library and two retail storefronts.

The $600,000 cost of the art façade is incorporated into the total cost of the project. R&R Studios was paid $15,000 for its design, with another $60,000 due for subsequent work to complete the art project.

The road to the final design hasn’t been a smooth one.

The city’s Historical Commission strongly objected to the initial design in 2019, eventually recommending Lancaster City Council reject it. When City Council approved the art project, it attached several conditions the artists had to meet, including more public input.

In 2019, a group that included artists, an architect and a former Lancaster city mayor took the city to court over the artists’ initial design. In a statutory appeal filed in the Lancaster Court of Common Pleas, the group argued City Council committed “an abuse of discretion” in granting a certificate of appropriateness to the project. The appeal was denied.