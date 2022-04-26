Lancaster County Sheriff’s deputies arrested the wrong man on an outstanding warrant, then charged him with multiple felonies when he resisted being taken away, according to court records.

Two deputies had arrived at Lancaster General Hospital around 2 p.m. April 6 intending to arrest Daniel Smith Mortenson for a probation violation, believing him to be using a false name. But the man they wound up arresting was actually his twin brother, Jonathan Lewis Mortensen, according to an affidavit of probable cause.

The deputies had been dispatched to the hospital after Jonathan Mortensen, who did not have any outstanding warrants at the time, checked in using his brother's name, said Lt. Marc Shaffer.

Jonathan Mortensen, who had suffered an unspecified head wound earlier in the day and had several staples in his head, initially backed away from deputies and continued speaking on his cellphone when told he was under arrest, police said.

That’s when one of the deputies, identified in the affidavit as Deputy Denton Price, grabbed Jonathan Mortensen’s wrist and tried to place it behind his back. Jonathan Mortensen resisted, Price said in the affidavit, attempting to pull his arms away and escape Price’s grip before he was handcuffed with the aid of a second deputy, identified in the affidavit only by the last name Carlini.

Price wrote the details in the criminal complaint.

Jonathan Mortensen continuously told the deputies he did not have a warrant and hadn’t done anything wrong during the incident, police said. He then began pulling away from the deputies’ grip while being led to a transport van where deputies told him they would explain the situation further.

Price and Carlini eventually placed Jonathan Mortensen in a wheelchair with the help of a hospital security staff member. Jonathan Mortensen kicked an emergency department technician and both deputies as they attempted to place leg restraint shackles on him, police claimed.

The deputies did not determine that Jonathan Mortensen was not the man they set out to arrest until after he was taken to Lancaster County Prison, according to the affidavit. He was then transported to the Lancaster County Courthouse where he was released.

Jonathan Mortensen has since been charged with three felony counts of aggravated assault and one misdemeanor count of disorderly conduct. Police said he was charged because “he refused to comply with lawful commands” and “created a hazardous and physically offensive condition.”

Though the incident was "unfortunate," Shaffer said he believes it would have been avoided had Jonathan Mortensen been honest about his identity.

Cases where the wrong person is arrested due to confusion as to their identity happen at a surprising frequency, Shaffer said. In this instance, Shaffer noted there were additional difficulties in determining Jonathan Mortensen's identity because he shares a birthdate and appearance with the man deputies were actually after.

“Unfortunately he provided a false name and maintained that his identity was that of his brother and assaulted deputies in the process of being arrested," he said.

Though the sheriff's office typically arrests people for existing warrants, they can file charges if offenses occur in their presence, Shaffer said.

Daniel Mortensen has not been arrested, his whereabouts still unknown, Shaffer said.

A spokesperson for the Lancaster County District Attorney's Office did not immediately respond to a request for additional information about the incident.

Court documents did not list an attorney for Jonathan Mortensen, who has not been arrested.

A preliminary hearing has not yet been scheduled.