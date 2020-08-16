Akron Borough Council will consider the future of its police department at a special meeting Monday.

The meeting is set for 6:30 p.m. at Akron Fire Company, during which council and residents will hear from West Earl and Ephrata police departments.

The station, 1229 Main St., was chosen to accommodate a large audience and provide for social distancing guidelines because of the coronavirus pandemic.

The impetus for evaluating police services was prompted in February after Chief Tom Zell announced he planned to retire.

The department has three full-time officers, including Zell, and two part-time officers and is looking to fill two full-time and part-time positions.

Borough officials did not discuss details of the police department.

Officials disagreed over weighing budgetary matters in the decision.

“I thought we were going to leave cost out of it,” Mayor John McBeth said.

Council member Nathan Imhoff said part of the idea for the meeting was to see what services other municipalities could provide Akron and money would have to be part of it.

“We have to start somewhere,” Imhoff said.

Resident Richard Rupp, who was the only meeting attendee who isn’t a borough official or employee, said it was obvious that other police departments would want to know about Akron’s finances.

He also predicted residents would want to keep the department.

“I think you’re going to find the citizens of Akron are going to want what they already have,” Rupp said.

Change is already coming to the department — and on council.

Thomas Murray resigned as council president, saying stress of the position was affecting his health. He will continue to serve as a council member.

All council members present at Monday’s meeting voted to elect Imhoff as president.

Council also accepted the resignation of two police officers.

Part-time officer Craig Johnson resigned to take a job with Reading’s police department. Jonathan Welch, who has been with the borough since 2006, resigned to take a position outside of policing, Zell said.