The Department of State has scheduled a hearing on allegations made against Andrew T. Scheid and his funeral home business that prompted the suspension of his license earlier this month.

State board officials will hold a preliminary hearing at 9:30 a.m. on Feb. 14. The hearing will take place at the Department of State’s Bureau of Professional and Occupational Affairs office, located at Penn Center in Harrisburg. It is open to the public.

The hearing will center on the recent developments regarding Scheid, including a visit by a Lancaster County deputy coroner on Jan. 14 in which with four bodies were recovered from a preparation room with no air conditioning.

This is the first immediate suspension hearing for a funeral home case in Pennsylvania history, according to a Department of State spokeswoman.

The bodies had laid between 4 and 17 days, according to the Jan. 16 suspension petition.

None of the remains were in a sealed container, and all four of the bodies had "significantly decomposed," the suspension petition stated.

In addition, the petition stated a state mortuary inspector visited Scheid’s Manor Township funeral home location in November and December and Scheid failed to be present for either visit.

The State Board of Funeral Directors voted to suspend his license following the deputy coroner’s visit, but a separate order outlined 30 other counts alleging violations of state law.

They included failing to return ashes of loved ones, withholding a body for payment, subscribing signatures on funeral service contracts, as well as leaving an unembalmed, unrefrigerated body lying for several days in a room with no air conditioning.

Scheid has not formally responded to any of the allegations as of Thursday afternoon, according to an official with the Department of State Prothonotary’s office.

Andrew Scheid was unable to be reached for comment. His phone numbers remain disconnected.

(Andrew T. Scheid Funeral Home is not affiliated with Melanie B. Scheid Funeral Directors and Cremation Services).

