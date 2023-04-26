Eligible households now have until May 12 to apply for assistance in paying their home heating bills.

The previous deadline to apply for funds from the federal Low-Income Home Energy Assistance Program (LIHEAP) was April 28.

Cash grants range from $300 to $1,000, and households that qualify for a cash grant will also receive a one-time $150 LIHEAP supplement approximately one to two months after their initial cash grant is issued.

Crisis grants with a maximum of $2,000 are available to people who meet the poverty limits and are at risk of having their heating utility service terminated, have already had their heating utility service terminated, or who are out of or have less than two weeks’ worth of deliverable fuel. The grant is distributed directly to a utility company or home heating fuel provider.

The income limit for the program is 150% of the federal poverty limit, which is $45,000 gross income per year for a household of four. People who applied and were denied previously but have experienced a change in circumstances can reapply.

Grant applications are available at www.compass.state.pa.us, or at one of the state’s County Assistance Offices. The Lancaster County Assistance Office at 832 Manor St. in Lancaster city is open from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Friday. The phone number for the Lancaster County Assistance Office is 717-299-7411.