The Pennsylvania Department of Human Services is collaborating with local community organizations to help individuals through the changes in eligibility for Medicaid and Children’s Health Insurance programs.

The changes were discussed Thursday by DHS Acting Secretary Val Arkoosh during a visit to the Spanish American Civic Association at 545 Pershing Ave. in Lancaster city.

“We have a senior center and many other who receive treatment through our behavioral health services, and they mostly depend on Medicaid for their health coverage, so we want to make sure everyone is aware of the changes and meets the requirements,” SACA Executive Director Jaqueline Fisher said.

Under Pennsylvania’s Medicaid program, Medical Assistance, children and adults can qualify for coverage based on having limited income. The state’s CHIP program provides health coverage to uninsured children and teens who are not eligible for or enrolled in the Medical Assistance program.

During the COVID-19 pandemic, people participating in state and federal health coverage programs were allowed to remain enrolled in Medicaid even if they became ineligible, but the continuous coverage ended on March 31. Now, all people receiving Medicaid or CHIP must complete an annual renewal and update their information to determine if they are still eligible for the coverage.

People participating in those programs can update their contact information, report changes in their personal circumstances, and check their renewal date:

• Online at www.dhs.pa.gov/COMPASS

• Via the free myCOMPASS PA mobile app

• By calling 1-877-395-8930 (215-560-7226 if they live in Philadelphia)

• By calling 1-800-986-KIDS (5437) if they are currently enrolled in CHIP

Renewals will be completed over 12 months at a person’s usual time of renewal. If a person is found ineligible for coverage or does not complete their renewal on time, their Medicaid coverage will end.

Individuals who are no longer eligible for Medicaid will be referred to other sources of affordable medical coverage, such as CHIP and Pennie, the state’s official health coverage marketplace and where participants can get financial assistance to help lower the cost of coverage and care so there’s no lapse in health care coverage.

To learn more about Medicaid and CHIP renewals and access educational resources, visit www.dhs.pa.gov/staycovered. Information and an online application for Pennie is available at pennie.com.

For more information on health insurance options available to Pennsylvanians, visit www.pa.gov/healthcare.