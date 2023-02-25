Chemicals leaked from the heating system at Manheim Township High School in November were not detected by state environmental regulators during a followup visit earlier this month.

Pennsylvania Department of Environmental Protection inspectors were called to the school on Nov. 10 in response to complaints of a foul smell around the school’s parking lot. Inspectors said they discovered a propylene glycol leak from the high school’s geothermal heating system in the basement.

A DEP report written soon after the leak was detected said the chemical contaminated the building’s stormwater collection system and made its way into retention ponds on the school property and into nearby Landis Run.

The followup DEP inspection, conducted Feb. 9, found the school district had contained the leak and that the stormwater system showed no signs of propylene glycol.

“Areas where previous leaks penetrated the basement contained catch containers and bins with oli-dri as an extra level of precaution,” the report said. Oil-Dri is a manufacturer of gritty, absorbent materials used to sop up liquid spills.

Thomas Koch, the school district’s plant manager, has said a failed gasket in a system connected to a glycol feeder tank caused the leak and that it will be fixed after school ends in June to avoid any effects of not running the system during the school year.

According to a Nov. 18 report to the district school board, facilities staff estimated that approximately 15 gallons of the glycol solution leaked from the tank.

The DEP’s report on the Feb. 9 inspection noted that water in retaining ponds outside the school building appeared clear with no odor, and worms and a toad were observed. Three months prior, DEP staff described the water as having a “visibly milky cloudiness that was darker blue with what appeared to be soapy-like bubbles.”

During the November visit, DEP inspectors also reported a pungent odor around the retention basins, which the district later attributed to “anaerobic decomposition” linked to two feet of organic material collected at the bottom of the building’s stormwater cistern.

District response

The DEP informed the school district in December that it was in violation of the Clean Streams Act because propylene glycol made its way into Landis Run. A separate provision of the law was violated when the district failed to notify the state about the leak in a timely manner, DEP said.

Koch has denied the district was at fault for not reporting the leak because it was discovered the day DEP inspectors first visited.

District Superintendent Robin Felty seconded Koch’s remarks in a statement read during a recent school board meeting. In it, she said “DEP’s recommended actions were immediately addressed and occurred within hours of the spill being found. Prior to DEP leaving the premises our plant services team inquired about any remaining steps that needed to be taken. The team was told that they would be notified of any further action. As noted in the DEP’s General Inspection Report, remediation work had already begun before they departed our campus.”

At the same board meeting, she also took issue with a Feb. 9 LNP article’s characterization of the district’s response to the leak.

“(T)he article’s indication that the district ‘downplayed’ the matter is both inaccurate and irresponsible. The food-grade glycol was at a quantity and dilution rate that lab results reported undetectable in the basin. There was no suggestion or direction provided by the DEP to conduct further testing, or to initiate any public notification,” Felty said.

Chemical is a common food additive

Dan Sykes, a Penn State chemistry professor, reviewed DEP’s reports and the school district’s response at the request of LNP | LancasterOnline. Sykes, who specializes in environmental chemistry, said he believes the district responded appropriately.

Sykes said the leak likely posed no health threat to Manheim Township High School students and employees or residents who live nearby. He said propylene glycol is a common food and drug additive that is considered safe unless exposure levels are high.

Any animals that were exposed to propylene glycol, such as by drinking contaminated water, could develop gastrointestinal issues, Sykes said, though it depends on the amount ingested. A page on the website of the American College of Veterinary Pharmacists states that propylene glycol can pose a “significant toxic risk” to pets if ingested.

Donna Penny, a Manheim Township resident who lives near the school, believes her dog became sick and later died as a result of ingesting or being exposed to contaminated water. She said she regularly walked her 9-year-old dog, Milo, on the school’s property and noticed the bad smell in October, when her dog initially became sick before dying Jan. 9.

Penny said she does not have official confirmation from a veterinarian that the dog’s death is related to the leak, but said it’s hard for her not to make the connection.

“I suspect that an animal drinking contaminated water would develop gastrointestinal issues (possibly worse) but that is an assumption and depends highly on the amount ingested,” Sykes said in an email statement. “The timing of events (spill vs. illness/death in pets) is suggestive but not standalone proof.”

The district installed signs near the stormwater retention ponds warning the public to stay out of them on Jan. 25, according to emails obtained by LNP through a Right to Know request. The emails note the signs were a warning to people who let their dogs run through the water unleashed, since the stormwater could contain unknown contaminants.

Sykes said both the November and February DEP reports leave unanswered questions. He said there should be more information on the stormwater samples taken in November and February, like whether the samples were compared to neutral water samples.

The DEP said Friday samples were not taken from the stormwater collection system or Landis Run during its visit in November.