A Denver woman was charged with reckless endangerment after she drove her car into her ex-husband, police said.

Melanie Shaver, 28, of Denver, was charged after the 9:30 p.m. incident Feb. 21 along Willow Drive in Clay Township, according to the Northern Lancaster County Regional Police Department.

After dropping off their child, Shaver drove to the end of the block to turn around where she appeared to strike a parked car, prompting her ex-husband to move in front of the car as she tried to drive away, according to a criminal complaint police filed in the case.

Instead of stopping, Shaver kept driving, causing her ex-husband to grab onto the hood of the car while Shaver continued driving to the next intersection – a distance of around 100 feet – where he got off, suffering a minor leg injury, the complaint said.

Shaver later told police she kept driving because she feared for her safety, but stopped at the intersection so he could get off, according to the complaint.

A preliminary hearing for Shaver is scheduled for 8:45 a.m. March 18 in front of District Judge Tony S. Russell in Ephrata.