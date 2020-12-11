A Denver man paid a woman for nude photos and then sent them to other women through social media sites, East Cocalico Township police said.

Caleb Werni, 20, was charged with three misdemeanors after the women went to police, according to an affidavit of probable cause.

Werni messaged a woman on Facebook in July, according to the affidavit. The woman told police that she did not know Werni but they had mutual friends.

She initially ignored Werni's messages but finally answered after he kept messaging her, she told police.

"Almost immediately Mr. Werni began to request her to send nude images," police said in the affidavit.

The woman initially declined, but after numerous requests, she agreed to send Werni images via Snapchat if he paid her through CashApp, police said. She sent him 10 images, but the affidavit did not indicate how much money Werni sent.

The woman told police that she didn't give Werni permission to save or screenshot any of the photos, but he did.

In August, Werni contacted two other women and "randomly" sent them the photos he had screenshotted of the first woman, police said. Both women eventually blocked him.

In one exchange, he texted a woman and asked if she knew the woman in the photo before sending her the nude image, police said.

Werni was arrested on Dec. 6, after a traffic stop in Ephrata, police said.

He's charged with two counts of obscene or sexual materials and harassment -- all misdemeanors.

Werni is in Lancaster County Prison after failing to post 10% of his $10,000 bail, court records show.

He has a preliminary hearing scheduled for Dec. 21 in front of District Judge Nancy Hamill.

For more Lancaster County crime news: