Police have charged a Denver man with assault after they say he attacked a man with a gun following a minor vehicle collision in East Cocalico Township.

A man involved in the collision told East Cocalico police officers he was attacked by William Foreman, 54, on the 600 block of White Oak Road near White Oak Nursery at 9:45 p.m. on May 13 after rear-ending Foreman’s 2023 Chevy Equinox, which slowed rapidly in front of him.

The driver gave the following account to police: Foreman exited his car and began screaming at him, striking him in the face. The two got into a fight, with the driver subduing Foreman. The driver allowed Foreman to get to his feet, and Foreman returned to his car and pulled a gun on the driver. Foreman struck the driver on the left side of his face with the gun, cutting his left ear. Foreman pointed the gun at the driver and told him “I better never see you again” before driving away.

A passenger in the driver’s vehicle corroborated his account.

Police questioned Foreman about the incident, and he said there was a physical altercation but it did not involve a gun. Foreman later admitted to having the gun and pointing it at the driver.

Foreman was arrested May 13 on one count of aggravated assault and two counts of simple assault. He is scheduled for a preliminary hearing June 23 and is free on an unsecured bail.