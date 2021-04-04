A Denver man has been charged after breaking into a home and firing a handgun and rifle he found inside, according to East Cocalico Township police.

Matthew S. Stoyer, 47, was charged with burglary, criminal trespass and reckless endangerment, police said in a news release.

Officers had received a call from Stoyer’s family stating that he left his residence on Kramer Mill Road while in an agitated state and under the influence of narcotics just before 5:45 a.m. on April 4, police said.

Stoyer told investigators he believed he was being chased by people when broke into a home in the first block of North Reamstown Road and found several firearms inside, police said.

Stoyer fired a handgun in the home twice at the people he claimed were chasing him, and fired a rifle near a police vehicle in what he said was an attempt to get officers’ attention, according to the news release.

Police said there is no evidence that anyone was chasing Stoyer or that there was any danger to the public.

Information on when Stoyer will face a preliminary hearing was not available.

Anyone who man have heard gunshots or witnessed the incident is urged to contact East Cocalico Township police at 717-336-1725.