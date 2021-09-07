A Denver man assaulted a woman Sunday after an argument over a cat, according to East Cocalico Township police.

Wesley Edward Mohler, 39, was charged with strangulation, simple assault and harassment.

Mohler began acting enraged and erratic toward the woman following a discussion over a new cat at his residence in the 400 block of Main Street at 6:37 p.m., according to an affidavit of probable cause. Mohler shouted directly in the woman’s face, then struck her several times, shoving her to the ground where he began dragging her.

The woman called 911 screaming and crying before Mohler got on the phone and disconnected the call, police said.

Mohler then wrapped the woman in a large blanket, covering her face and mouth and leaving her unable to breathe, after she attempted to grab a stun gun to defend herself, according to the affidavit. The woman told investigators she pleaded with Mohler that she was unable to breathe.

Officers arrived at the residence to find the woman crying and shaking with several cuts and marks on her throat and neck.

Mohler fled the residence before officers arrived, but was arrested Monday, court records show. He was confined to Lancaster County Prison after he was unable to post a $100,000 bail and will face a preliminary hearing before Judge David Ashworth on Sept. 16.

Mohler has previously pleaded no contest to indecent exposure in March, to which he was sentenced to two years of probation, according to court documents.